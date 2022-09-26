Read full article on original website
California lawmakers just passed a bill that could force Tesla to stop calling its beta software 'Full Self Driving' in the state — now, it's up to Gov. Newsom to sign it into law
"People in California think Full Self-Driving is fully automated when it's not," Senate Transportation Committee Chair Lena Gonzalez said.
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
coingeek.com
IRS hunts digital currency tax cheats with M.Y. Safra bank summons
U.S. residents who have cheated on their digital currency taxes woke up to an unpleasant surprise last week. In a move that should have been obvious after President Joe Biden hired 87,000 new IRS agents, the federal tax agency received approval to issue a summons to M.Y. Safra Bank, the banking partner of digital currency prime broker SFOX.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Lawsuit ‘Gross Overreach’ of SEC Amid Failure To Provide Regulatory Clarity: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse says his company is “confident” moving toward the possible conclusion of its court battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Garlinghouse says in a new interview on CNBC that his team thinks the law is clear. “You have to remember that...
LAW・
Ohio Secretary of State tackles Majewski’s alleged military misrepresentations
Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski still hasn't provided definitive evidence he is an Afghanistan combat veteran, especially as documents casting doubt on other parts of his story have surfaced.
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States threatened catastrophic flooding around the state. Ian’s tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 415 miles (665 km), drenching much of Florida and the southeastern Atlantic coast. Authorities confirmed at least one storm death...
coinjournal.net
Brett Harrison announces he is stepping down as FTX US President
FTX US will soon be under new leadership after President Brett Harrison announced his resignation a few hours ago. Brett Harrison, the U.S. president of the crypto exchange FTX, announced a few hours ago that he is stepping down from his position. This latest development comes after Harrison spent a year and a half spearheading the company’s growth.
bitcoinist.com
Friedman, Former Tether’s Auditing Firm, Faces Over $1.6 In Penalty By SEC
The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued and set charges of 1 million USD as a monetary penalty against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of Tether. Although the stablecoin issuer Tether hired the same auditing company from May 2017 to January 2018, the case filed last week does not count it.
coinjournal.net
Strike raises $80 million in funding to revolutionise Bitcoin Lightning payments
Strike has closed an $80 million series B funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Wyoming. The company, which is built on Bitcoin, will use the funds to grow its products as it looks to revolutionise the payments industry. Strike,...
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
protocol.com
The CFTC throws DAO liability into question
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: the big question of DAO liability, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of California’s big crypto bill, and the search for Do Kwon. Off the chain. Russia still can’t make up its mind about crypto. The country is now considering using...
The Mega Bull Market Secret: ADA Founder Charles Hoskinson Believes The US Financial Innovation Act Can Trigger A Massive Bull Market Run
According to Charles Hoskinson, the US Financial Innovation Act can trigger a massive bull market run. In a 90-minute-long interview with Cheeky Crypto, Hoskinson shared his views on possible factors that could end the current bear market phase of the crypto domain. Per Hoskinson, the Financial Innovation Act proposed by...
forkast.news
California governor vetoes bill requiring crypto-related businesses to obtain special license
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has refused to sign a bill that would have created a licensing and regulatory framework for cryptocurrency firms in the state, stressing the need for a more flexible approach to “keep up with rapidly evolving technology and use cases” for digital assets. “Digital assets...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Washington Examiner
Business groups sue consumer finance regulator over anti-discrimination guidance
A collection of business groups filed a lawsuit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleging that it overstepped its authority with a new anti-discrimination policy targeting financial firms. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, joined by the American Bankers Association and other business groups, filed the lawsuit against the CFPB and...
Putin Wants Us to Believe U.S. Is Blowing up Gas Pipeline
The Russian embassy in Washington, D.C., waded into the diplomatic row bubbling up over the presumed sabotage of gas pipelines supplying Europe by accusing the U.S. of having the means and motive to carry out an attack.The hot take on Thursday came as the Swedish coast guard confirmed a fourth gas leak had been discovered on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier in the week, Reuters reports, with gas now hemorrhaging into the Baltic Sea.On Wednesday, the European Union said all the available evidence suggested that some kind of sabotage was responsible for the mysterious leaks after seismologists confirmed explosions...
EXPLAINER: Mastriano’s plan for Pennsylvania school choice
Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has alluded to proposals that would be a transformative overhaul of the state's more than $30 billion K-12 education system.
Corporate groups sue U.S. consumer watchdog alleging legal overreach
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Trade groups representing the U.S. financial industry sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday for what they said was the agency's overstepping of its authority in its efforts to tackle discriminatory banking practices.
LAW・
Asian women in U.S. financial sector see race and gender as career hurdles, new study says
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) — Almost 60% of Asian women working in the U.S. financial sector say their race has hindered their careers, particularly at senior levels, according to a study by The Association of Asian American Investment Managers (AAAIM) published on Tuesday. The so-called “bamboo ceiling” that...
