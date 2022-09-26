Jane Carrico Moore, 67, of Fries, Va., passed away Sept. 26, 2022. She was born in Grayson County, Va., on March 26, 1955, to James Harvey and Ethel Rose Anders Carrico. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, James Stephen Moore; John Weldon and Christy Moore, all of Fries, Va.; three grandsons; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patsy Bedwell of Galax, Va.; Martha McGregor of Colorado Springs, Col.; Alice and Dan Christensen of Suring, Wis.; Rosie and Mike Aker of Wytheville, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Freda Carrico of Fries, Va.; several nieces and nephews.

