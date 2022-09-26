ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
WLTX.com

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

The politics of March pressing assault charges against Williams

So much of the language we use to describe politics comes from more muscular venues – law, sports, even war – that sometimes we forget those words are only used metaphorically. We say, for instance, that one politician has “charged” another – Smith charges Jones will raise taxes,...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Galax, VA
Government
City
Galax, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Greene
pmg-va.com

Albert B. Absher Jr., 85 Bedford

Albert Blair Absher, Jr., born on September 5, 1937 in Eckman, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022. He was married to his loving wife, Marita Burks Absher for 64 years. He was the father of Albert Blair Absher III and Roby Lee Absher, Sr.; a grandfather to six grandchildren and great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren.
ECKMAN, WV
pmg-va.com

Jane Carrico Moore, 67

Jane Carrico Moore, 67, of Fries, Va., passed away Sept. 26, 2022. She was born in Grayson County, Va., on March 26, 1955, to James Harvey and Ethel Rose Anders Carrico. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, James Stephen Moore; John Weldon and Christy Moore, all of Fries, Va.; three grandsons; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patsy Bedwell of Galax, Va.; Martha McGregor of Colorado Springs, Col.; Alice and Dan Christensen of Suring, Wis.; Rosie and Mike Aker of Wytheville, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Freda Carrico of Fries, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
FRIES, VA
WSLS

New senior home-sharing program location opens in Galax

GALAX, Va. – Seniors looking to enjoy their golden years have other alternatives for living facilities. Leaders with Senior Home Share recently opened a new location in Galax last month. Staff said seniors could get around-the-clock healthcare and food prep while living at home compared to a nursing facility.
GALAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Social Workers#Galax City Council
pmg-va.com

Kingdom Hall carport roof crushes SUV

WOODLAWN — The Galax Volunteer Fire Department responded on Sept. 15 to a single-vehicle crash at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall on Winterberry Road just outside the city in Carroll County, according to Chief Mike Ayers. The accident occurred when an SUV struck the pillars of the building’s...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA
pmg-va.com

Grayson's first ABC store opens Oct. 3

INDEPENDENCE — The first-ever ABC store in Grayson County will open next week. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) store is at 576 E. Main Street in Independence, at the Guynn Shopping Center. A grand opening celebration will be held at noon on Oct. 3. “Before this...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
pmg-va.com

Mae Aline Chappell, 94

Mae Aline Chappell, age 94, of Fries, Va., passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mae was born in Galax, Va., on May 25, 1928, to Clyde and Sadie Kegley Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melba Burcham; and her brother, Dale Chappell.
FRIES, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 57-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henry County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. At 8:30 p.m., a 2011 Nissan Altima was heading west on Kings Mountain Road when it crashed at the intersection of Virginia Avenue, authorities say. The driver,...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Henry Co. involving ATV

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a truck and ATV which resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Wednesday September 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. Troopers say the 4-wheeler was pulling out […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Henry County: Single-vehicle crash kills Martinsville man

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Henry County resulting in a fatality. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings Mountain Road at 8:30 p.m. and failed to stop for a red signal,. The vehicle crossed Virginia Avenue and struck an embankment. David Nelson...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Charges pending in fatal Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say charges are pending after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wythe County September 21. Police say they responded at 6:53 p.m. Ridge Ave, one mile south of Huckleberry Rd. 59-year-old Charles Cregger was driving a Ford farm trailer...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy