woay.com
Tazewell County Department of Emergency urges residents to prepare for inclement weather
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – As Tropical Strom Ian continues to move up the Atlantic coast, its track anticipates heavy rain over southwestern Virginia. Tazewell Emergency Management is urging the community to prepare for the weather to stay safe. Emergency Management advises all residents to create an emergency plan for...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WLTX.com
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
cardinalnews.org
The politics of March pressing assault charges against Williams
So much of the language we use to describe politics comes from more muscular venues – law, sports, even war – that sometimes we forget those words are only used metaphorically. We say, for instance, that one politician has “charged” another – Smith charges Jones will raise taxes,...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County local church opens their doors to anyone affected by Hurricane Ian
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– One church is spreading salvation to the Pulaski County community as they inform anyone in need, that their doors are opened if remnants from Hurricane Ian get bad. “When you don’t have anything and you are out here, and it’s eight degrees or ten degrees,...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored to most customers in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to most customers in Christiansburg. No cause has been determined, but AP says the outage was not weather-related. EARLIER STORY: More than 2,700 customers are without power in Christiansburg as of Thursday morning. Montgomery County Public Schools says Auburn Elementary School,...
WSLS
Several schools closed due to power outages in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Appalachian Power says power has been restored to a large majority of its customers in Montgomery County. More than 2,500 Appalachian Power customers are in the dark Thursday morning. As a result, several schools in the area are closed, including:. Auburn Elementary School. Auburn...
WSLS
Delegates speak out after body cam footage from incident made public
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia Delegates spoke out on Wednesday after the body cam footage from an incident that resulted in a court battle was made public by Wytheville police. Delegate Marie March filed charges against Delegate Wren Williams in a GOP incident she said happened over the weekend...
wcyb.com
Virginia State Police sends search and recovery team divers to Wytheville ahead of Ian
Virginia State Police is sending crews to Wytheville in advance of Ian, which is expected to arrive this weekend in Southwest Virginia. VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers are pre-deploying Thursday to prepare for any swift water rescue needs. Additionally, all available state police personnel are on standby for...
pmg-va.com
Albert B. Absher Jr., 85 Bedford
Albert Blair Absher, Jr., born on September 5, 1937 in Eckman, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022. He was married to his loving wife, Marita Burks Absher for 64 years. He was the father of Albert Blair Absher III and Roby Lee Absher, Sr.; a grandfather to six grandchildren and great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren.
pmg-va.com
Jane Carrico Moore, 67
Jane Carrico Moore, 67, of Fries, Va., passed away Sept. 26, 2022. She was born in Grayson County, Va., on March 26, 1955, to James Harvey and Ethel Rose Anders Carrico. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, James Stephen Moore; John Weldon and Christy Moore, all of Fries, Va.; three grandsons; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patsy Bedwell of Galax, Va.; Martha McGregor of Colorado Springs, Col.; Alice and Dan Christensen of Suring, Wis.; Rosie and Mike Aker of Wytheville, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Freda Carrico of Fries, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
WSLS
New senior home-sharing program location opens in Galax
GALAX, Va. – Seniors looking to enjoy their golden years have other alternatives for living facilities. Leaders with Senior Home Share recently opened a new location in Galax last month. Staff said seniors could get around-the-clock healthcare and food prep while living at home compared to a nursing facility.
pmg-va.com
Kingdom Hall carport roof crushes SUV
WOODLAWN — The Galax Volunteer Fire Department responded on Sept. 15 to a single-vehicle crash at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall on Winterberry Road just outside the city in Carroll County, according to Chief Mike Ayers. The accident occurred when an SUV struck the pillars of the building’s...
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
pmg-va.com
Grayson's first ABC store opens Oct. 3
INDEPENDENCE — The first-ever ABC store in Grayson County will open next week. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) store is at 576 E. Main Street in Independence, at the Guynn Shopping Center. A grand opening celebration will be held at noon on Oct. 3. “Before this...
pmg-va.com
Mae Aline Chappell, 94
Mae Aline Chappell, age 94, of Fries, Va., passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mae was born in Galax, Va., on May 25, 1928, to Clyde and Sadie Kegley Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Melba Burcham; and her brother, Dale Chappell.
