Ted Lasso Season 3: Everything we know about the new series of the Apple TV+ show

The Emmy award-winning show Ted Lasso is set to return to Apple TV+ in 2022.

The show stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular American football-turned-Premier League coach, as he attempts to manage fictional outfit AFC Richmond. The show has become a somewhat surprise hit and has since struck a licensing deal with the Premier League.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger for some characters as the Greyhounds were promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Season 3 seems set to deal with similar themes, as character arcs are developed and concluded.

Warning: spoilers beyond this point

When is Season 3 of Ted Lasso coming?

Apple have yet to set a date for the release of Season 3.

Filming for the series was apparently supposed to begin in February 2022 but was delayed by a month. Whether or not that affects the release date of the show, we don't know – but given that Season 2 dropped in October 2021, it's safe to say that it might be a little later.

The World Cup begins in November. Apple may want to launch the next instalment of the show to coincide with the greatest show on Earth… or they may wish not to compete and air the series after. Who knows?

Stars and cameos

Who's going to be in Season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Jason Sudeikis – we know that much.

Likewise, no main character was written out of the show in the finale of Season 2 – aside from Dr. Fieldstone, a new addition to that series. Despite an opportunity for the writers to give exits to Sam, Keeley and Nate, all three had stories ending looking to the future, rather than writing them out. It seems like it will be the same main cast as ever.

Beware though – in a TV show about football, the easy option to write players out of the story is simply to transfer them to another side. It's unknown how much Nate will be in the next season of the show, following his move to become manager of West Ham United, for example.

There could be new characters featuring, too, though no new actors have been announced for the show. So far, the only one announced is For All Mankind star Jodi Balfour , whose character Jack has been described as "a charming venture capitalist".

After branching out with a number of cameos in Season 2 of the show, one might expect that the same happens again in the next series. The likes of Thierry Henry, Gary Lineker, Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara have all appeared in the show.

Ted Lasso beyond Season Three

Is Season 3 going to be the last season of Ted Lasso?

That is the planæ… or at least it was.

“This story [we’ve mapped out], I know has a beginning, middle and an end, and will end the third year," co-creator Bill Lawrence told Deadline . “I think there’s other stories to tell about Ted Lasso and the gang, and we’ll see. I think, either way, it’ll be important to Jason and all of us to try and go out on a high note.”

With Jason Sudeikis still living stateside, being a Hollywood star and having numerous commitments in America, the idea was never to make Ted Lasso a long-running thing - but with Sudeikis recently claiming how much he loves the show, could he be prepared to stay on for longer?

Storylines

What will happen in Season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso has been a massive hit both in the UK and US (Image credit: Getty)

That's the question.

It seems like a neat story arc could unfold of the club challenging for the Premier League title – the character of Nate is now an antagonist, over at West Ham, Sam and Rebecca are seemingly on a break and things appear rocky for Roy Kent and girlfriend Keeley in the show – while Ted, himself, is working on personal demons.

It seems likely that the show will continue along the same themes of hope and personal improvement while bringing some of Season 2 arcs to a close in its third series.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter , Ted Lasso editors A.J. Catoline and Melissa McCoy confirmed Rebecca and Nate will see some of the biggest character arcs of season three.

"[Nate's] on a trajectory, career wise… from season one as kitman, then he became a coach and now he's the coach of West Ham," Catoline said. "Jason [Sudeikis] is so very generous as a producer and creator. He gives all of the characters a storyline. I think that's why [the episodes] are so full… there are so many storylines; he wants every character to have an arc."