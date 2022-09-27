Arsenal report: Gunners in talks with Bundesliga midfielder

Arsenal are in talks to sign a new midfielder who has been lighting the Bundesliga up in recent weeks.

The Gunners were foiled in their attempts to land Douglas Luiz on Deadline Day when they made three separate bids for the Aston Villa No.6. Injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey forced manager Mikel Arteta's hand in the market – while Youri Tielemans was a rumoured target throughout the window.

With Albert Sambi Lokonga able to function as the deepest midfielder in Arteta's 4-3-3, however, depth in either of the two of other midfield berths would be preferrable in the next couple of transfer windows.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is an option in two roles in Mikel Arteta's set-up (Image credit: David Rogers/Getty Images)

According to a report from German outlet Bild , Arsenal are now targeting Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom this January – and have made preliminary contact with his representatives over a deal.

Lindstrom has been excellent for the Europa League winners both in the Bundesliga and in Europe and would be a low-cost option for the Gunners' midfield. At just 22, he would be a player for the future, with 30-year-old Granit Xhaka and captain Martin Odegaard both first-choice in the pecking order.

Arsenal also have the likes of summer signing Fabio Vieira and Hale End academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe to choose from as midfield options – while teen sensation Charlie Patino is on loan at Blackpool and could well compete for a spot next season.

football.london have suggested that England duo Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham may well be options for Arteta – but both would command fees that would surely break the north Londoners' £72 million record transfer, dished out in 2019 for Nicolas Pepe.

Jesper Lindstrom has been in good form for Eintracht Frankfurt and caught the attention of Arsenal (Image credit: Matthieu Mirville/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arteta is also said to be on the lookout for another attacking option for his frontline, with the only natural back-up for talisman Bukayo Saka currently the Brazilian youngster Marquinhos. Depth at right-back and on the left of centre-back may well be on the agenda too next summer.

Lindstrom is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt .

