The Celtics opened their preseason slate on Sunday with an eye-opening 134-93 win over the Hornets. 1. After fans and media called for improvements to his handle all summer, Jaylen Brown was fantastic in his 2022-23 debut — scoring a game-high 24 points, which included several strong drives to the rim and 3-for-5 shooting from behind the arc. Maybe his best play, however, showcased his handle and vision.

BOSTON, MA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO