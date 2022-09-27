Read full article on original website
Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
I'm a massive fan of Souper Salad. It's been one of my favorite places to eat in Lubbock since I was a kid. I usually go there with my family at least once a month, and it's always good. The food is consistent, the atmosphere is friendly, and the salad bar is always well stocked.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
LUBBOCK, Texas— You’re invited to this weekend’s Family & Friends event at Bob Mills Furniture. Come down and Spin the Wheel for a chance to win discounts and prizes. One lucky customer will get their entire purchase free. Plus, the Family and Friends special pricing has been extended throughout the store. You don’t want to miss this.
Now this is the kind of bakery that is right up my alley. If you are by Tech Terrace or want some good baked goods you need to check out the new Brûlée Bakery. They are a family-owned business with a long history of professional bakers so you know they know what they are doing.
LUBBOCK, Texas- Thomas Cattle Wolforth sisters Kynlee Mae Thomas and Kaydee Thomas brought family raised cattle to the South Plains Fair cattle showcase. The sisters walked away Reserve Grand Champions.
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of above normal afternoon temperatures, including a high of 87 degrees in Lubbock. Little change over the weekend, but temps will begin to slowly decrease Saturday into next week. Afternoon highs should slowly drop, about a degree or two per day, with highs around 80 degrees in Lubbock by next Wednesday.
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.
'Weird Al' Yankovic performed last night at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall (1300 Mac Davis Lane) and it was really, really wonderful. I saw true 'Weird Al' fans, all decked out in their Hawaiian shirts, leave the concert hall smiling and misty-eyed. It was such a beautiful thing to see. This...
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our temperatures continue to trend downwards, with some rain in the forecast next week. Expect a quiet night Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Friday night. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 50s. Skies will begin to clear and winds will be light around 5-10 mph.
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
"My name is Dana Beers and I'm looking for a college to root for, for the rest of my life." That opening line, and the Panhandlers singing "West Texas in My Eye," is an electric opening for this video and indicative of the trip Beers had to Lubbock. In the...
Lubbock's The Brewery LBK in beautiful Downtown Lubbock (1204 Broadway St #104) has been nominated again for the best Brewpub in the country by USA Today's 10best.com. Last year, The Brewery LBK took 1st place. This is the third time Brewery LBK has been nominated. In other words, Brewery LBK is a total winner.
There are a couple days left of the South Plains Fair and tons of food options to choose from. The food booths at the fair are usually non-profit organizations, churches, or schools that are raising money to help their cause. Everyone has a food that they have to get while...
