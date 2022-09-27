ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Win VIP Tickets to Nightmare On 19th Street on Halloween Night

Halloween is almost here, and we want you to celebrate the spookiest day of the year in style. We're giving away a 4-pack of VIP passes to Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock that are good exclusively for Halloween night. That means you and three friends can get scared silly in the Hub City's premier haunted attraction.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes

You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces fall and winter irrigation restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the City of Lubbock announced the annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions for the city. The new restrictions begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. According to a press release, irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Join Bob Mills Furniture for Friends and Family Event

LUBBOCK, Texas— You’re invited to this weekend’s Family & Friends event at Bob Mills Furniture. Come down and Spin the Wheel for a chance to win discounts and prizes. One lucky customer will get their entire purchase free. Plus, the Family and Friends special pricing has been extended throughout the store. You don’t want to miss this.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun

LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cold front, rain chances next Thursday, Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of above normal afternoon temperatures, including a high of 87 degrees in Lubbock. Little change over the weekend, but temps will begin to slowly decrease Saturday into next week. Afternoon highs should slowly drop, about a degree or two per day, with highs around 80 degrees in Lubbock by next Wednesday.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock announces new water irrigation guidelines

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City’s annual fall and winter irrigation restrictions become effective on Saturday, October 1, 2022 and will continue through March 31, 2023. Year round irrigation restrictions reduce the peak demand on our water system. Irrigation restrictions during the fall and winter conserve water and minimize hazardous road conditions during freezing weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Fall-like temperatures on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our temperatures continue to trend downwards, with some rain in the forecast next week. Expect a quiet night Saturday, with temperatures a few degrees cooler than Friday night. Overnight lows in the lower to mid 50s. Skies will begin to clear and winds will be light around 5-10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

