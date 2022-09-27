Read full article on original website
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for man wanted on multiple felony warrants
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A manhunt is underway in Walton County Wednesday afternoon for man wanted by U.S. marshals on multiple felony warrants. Walton County deputies are in the area of Bonita Drive and U.S. Highway 90 searching for the suspect, Brian Lewis. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Lewis...
2 teens indicted on 1st degree felony murder, robbery in July shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted two 15-year-olds on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm in connection with the robbery and murder of a 18-year-old in July 2022, according to the release from the Office of the State Attorney First Judicial Circuit of Florida. Sean Yadriel […]
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man arrested with drugs, gun, cash during traffic stop
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a Pensacola man who had multiple warrants with a gun and drugs, according to the sheriff's office. possession of hydrocodone with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a convenience store. possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a convenience...
niceville.com
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
Mother strangles her son after argument about seeing girlfriend: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly choking and punching her son in the face after an argument they had about the son seeing his girlfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda McAllister, 34, was charged with child abuse and battery by strangulation. On Sept. 27, deputies […]
atmorenews.com
Parking dispute leads to attempted murder charge
A local woman was arrested September 21 and charged with attempted murder after a dispute over a parking spot at a local apartment complex escalated into a shooting incident. APD reports show that the suspect, 37-year-old Brandie Webb Patterson of Atmore, began arguing with a neighbor and several of the neighbor’s friends around 3:15 p.m., in the 200 block of Patterson Street, in reference to parking.
Man stabbed in ‘serious’ condition: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night. The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
holmescounty.news
Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate
A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
Bank robber sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was convicted on robbing a bank was sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing a corrections officer while waiting for his trial for the armed bank robbery, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Court documents said Stanley Young, 34, was being […]
niceville.com
Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged Destin gunman killed by deputies
DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the man shot and killed after he allegedly fired at deputies on September 21 in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the dead man is 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales. The shooting occurred after...
niceville.com
Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
Sheriff’s office: Man brings shotgun into Florida gas station, clerk pulls gun on him
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
WEAR
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
WKRG
Pensacola contractor received $400K from 10 victims for work never completed over a two-year span
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Escambia County Contractor Board heard 10 more complaints against Matthew Banks of Banks Construction. According to the 10 victims, Banks has received $400,000 over a span of two years and never completed the work. On November 20, 2020, Alice Bennett and...
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
Fentanyl, meth trafficker arrested after chase: Okaloosa Co. deputies
Inside the vehicle, they found a gun, a “used syringe and silver capsule with narcotics residue,” according to the release. Inside the home, deputies found 10 grams of "suspected fentanyl" and two bags containing a total of 16 grams of meth, according to the release. Deputies found the drugs stuffed behind a fridge.
WEAR
'It hurts': Family identifies man who died in Escambia County Jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of a man who died in the Escambia County Jail Thursday have identified him as 42-year-old Adrian Hackworth. Hackworth was arrested in July on sexual battery charges. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they found the man unresponsive in a jail cell Thursday morning.
Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
WEAR
Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
