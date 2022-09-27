ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Esther, FL

atmorenews.com

Parking dispute leads to attempted murder charge

A local woman was arrested September 21 and charged with attempted murder after a dispute over a parking spot at a local apartment complex escalated into a shooting incident. APD reports show that the suspect, 37-year-old Brandie Webb Patterson of Atmore, began arguing with a neighbor and several of the neighbor’s friends around 3:15 p.m., in the 200 block of Patterson Street, in reference to parking.
ATMORE, AL
holmescounty.news

Inmate on trial for killing of fellow inmate

A Holmes County jury will convene Wednesday morning for the first day of a second-degree murder trial. Raymond Strong, 38, is accused of stabbing fellow inmate Kevin Parker to death at the Holmes Correctional Institution in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit from Florida Department of Law Enforcement, video...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Bank robber sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was convicted on robbing a bank was sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing a corrections officer while waiting for his trial for the armed bank robbery, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Court documents said Stanley Young, 34, was being […]
BREWTON, AL
niceville.com

Sheriff’s Office identifies alleged Destin gunman killed by deputies

DESTIN, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified the man shot and killed after he allegedly fired at deputies on September 21 in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the dead man is 45-year-old Berlin Gonzales. The shooting occurred after...
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. Animal Services make changes to ordinance

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Services is instituting some updates to the Animal Control Ordinance. Commissioners approved the changes this week. Their goal is to reduce overcrowding and illness in the shelter. There are two major changes to the Walton County Animal Control Ordinance. “A 3-day stray hold, so having said that […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

