ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Sanderson Farms Championship Preview, Field And Prize Money

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBwc3_0iCJ4xru00

After the drama of last week’s Presidents Cup, the new PGA Tour season moves on to the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A handful of the best PGA Tour players, including Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, are in Scotland this week for the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship , while many other big names are sitting out this tournament. However, there are still some relatively high-profile players among the Tour’s lesser names in this week's field.

One is defending champion Sam Burns , fresh from his exploits at Quail Hollow last week. Burns’ final round last year included four birdies in a five-hole run over the back nine to hold off the challenges of Nick Watney and Cameron Young for his second PGA Tour title. The overnight leader going into the final round was Sahith Theegala. However, his challenge faded as the day progressed and he finished tied for eighth – a position the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nominee will be looking to improve on this week.

As well as Burns, another player who competed in the Presidents Cup, the International team's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, also appears. World No.45 Harris English participates too, as does the man three places beneath him in the Official World Golf Ranking, Keegan Bradley. Ryan Armour, who won the tournament in 2017, will be hoping for similar success this year. Other former winners appearing include 2015 victor Peter Malnati and Cody Gribble, who won in 2016.

The players will compete for a record purse of $7.9m, an increase of $900,000 last year, with the winner earning $1.42m. Whoever does claim the first prize will need to negotiate a parkland course known for its small and challenging greens.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Prize Money

Position Prize Money
1st $1,422,000
2nd $861,100
3rd $545,100
4th $387,100
5th $323,900
6th $286,375.
7th $266,625
8th $246,875
9th $231,075
10th $215,275
11th $199,475
12th $183,675
13th $167,875
14th $152,075
15th $144,175
16th $136,275
17th $128,375
18th $120,475
19th $112,575
20th $104,675
21st $96,775.
22nd $88,875
23rd $82,555
24th $76,235
25th $69,915
26th $63,595
27th $61,225
28th $58,855
29th $56,485
30th $54,115
31st $51,745
32nd $49,375
33rd $47,005
34th $45,030
35th $43,055
36th $41,080
37th $39,105
38th $37,525
39th $35,945
40th $34,365
41st $32,785
42nd $31,205
43rd $29,625
44th $28,045
45th $26,465
46th $24,885
47th $23,305
48th $22,041
49th $20,935
50th $20,303
51st $19,829
52nd $19,355
53rd $19,039.
54th $18,723
55th $18,565
56th $18,407
57th $18,407
58th $18,091
59th $17,933
60th $17,775
61st $17,617
62nd $17,459
63rd $17,301
64th $17,143
65th $16,985
66th $16,827
67th $16,669
68th $16,511
69th $16,353
70th $16,195
71st $16,037
72nd $15,879
73rd $15,721
74th $15,563
75th $15,405
76th $15,247
77th $15,089
78th $14,931
79th $14,773
80th $14,615
81st $14,457
82nd $14,299
83rd $14,141
84th $13,983
85th $13,825
86th $13,667
87th $13,509
88th $13,351
89th $13,193
90th $13,035

Sanderson Farms Championship 2022 Field

  • Albertson, Anders
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Burns, Sam
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Cook, Austin
  • Cummins, Quade
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • English, Harris
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Furr, Wilson
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hammer, Cole
  • Hanko, Joseph
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Henley, Russell
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Huh, John
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knowles, Philip
  • Knox, Russell
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lindheim, Nicholas
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Murphy, Sam
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Steele, Brendan
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Suh, Justin
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werbylo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wilkinson, Brice
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Wu, Brandon
  • We, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yu, Kevin
  • Yuan, Carl

Who Won The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship?

Sam Burns won the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship. The American secured his second PGA Tour victory edging out Nick Watney and Cameron Young by one shot.

Where Is The Sanderson Farms Championship Being Played?

The tournament is taking place at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. The club, which opened in 1914, began hosting the Sanderson Farms Championship in its centenary year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

138
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy