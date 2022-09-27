Final Fantasy 14 player discovers horrendous idle Lalafell group under the map

A Final Fantasy 14 player has inadvertently discovered a horrible group of idle Lalafells underneath the game's map - and they're apparently farming Gil.

Over the past weekend, the post just below emerged on the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit, of someone understandably alarmed and confused at their discovery. The discovery in question is a completely idle group of identical Lalafells underneath the map in Ul'Dah.

The player in question took this discovery to the subreddit crowd, hoping for some answers. According to other Final Fantasy 14 players, this is actually known as a Gil farming method, where a single player will make a large number of accounts, and leave their characters idle under the map to accrue Gil over time.

Then, once enough of the currency has been acquired, they'll sell it on for rewards. However, there isn't really a clear consensus among the commenters as to how players actually earn Gil like this. Some claim it's via levelling through the story of A Realm Reborn, but it's not really clear how the idle characters then accrue Gil afterwards.

Nonetheless, players heartily recommend the user in question reports all the bots to Square Enix, and leaves it at that. Given that Final Fantasy 14 has only relatively recently overcome huge player queues - even halting sales of the game at one point late last year - you can see why players want these bots gone sooner rather than later.

Next weekend, you can catch Final Fantasy 14's mammoth anniversary stream , a 14-hour long celebration of the MMO with interviews, announcements, competitions, and more.

Square Enix devs also have their eye on a "flashy" anniversary celebration for Final Fantasy 14 next year in 2023.