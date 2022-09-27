Teen charged in connection with GTA 6 leak pleads 'not guilty'

The alleged hacker behind last week's massive GTA 6 leak has issued a 'not guilty' plea to charges of computer misuse.

In a statement to GamesRadar+, (as first reported by Eurogamer ), City of London police revealed that the individual - who was charged in connection with the leak over the weekend - has appeared in court and is now being held at a youth detention centre.

The full statement reads that “the 17-year-old who appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court on 24 September has pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions and not guilty to computer misuse. The teenager has been remanded to a youth detention centre.”

However, despite saying that they were not guilty of the charge of computer misuse, the alleged hacker did plead guilty to breaching their bail conditions. Last week, reporter Matthew Keys claimed that the alleged hacker - who, at 17, is still under some protection as a minor and hence is only known as A.K. - was arrested earlier this year for attacks against Microsoft and Nvidia. Those attacks seem likely to be the result of their breach of bail this time around.

The huge leak, which took place earlier this month, revealed dozens of images and clips taken directly from Rockstar, showing off the development of GTA 6 . The breach saw an outpouring of support from across the industry , as other developers acknowledged the difficulty of having their work shown off before it was ready.

Rockstar itself acknowledged the leak in the days following, saying that "we are extremely disappointed," and confirming an intrusion by an "unauthorized third part." The suspect was arrested, and subsequently charged, four days after that, on September 23.

The GTA 6 leak is bad for everyone, but at least developers are starting to celebrate the inherent broken-ness of games .