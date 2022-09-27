ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach TV: September 29, 2022

In this edition of Palm Beach TV Wendy Rutledge and Sally Lewis talk about the issues on the ballot and talk to Wendy Sartory Link about voting, Hurricane Ian update and Hole In One Honey. Forward to a Friend. Copy and paste the two lines below to share Palm Beach...
Our Town with William Kelly: Palm Beach Civic Association communications team wins Bernays Award

The Palm Beach Civic Association has been honored with a 2022 Bernays Award from the Gold Coast PR Council for consistent excellence in its communications outreach. The Civic Association received the Judges Award at the Gold Coast PR Council’s 17th annual Bernays Awards luncheon on July 21 at the Delray Beach Golf Club. More than 70 communications and media professionals attended.
