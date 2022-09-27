Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
inkansascity.com
Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way
They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
bluevalleypost.com
AdventHealth South Overland Park celebrates first anniversary
One year ago, the 193,000 square-foot hospital at AdventHealth South Overland Park opened its doors to patients. The facility quickly became a vital part of the southern Johnson County community and is now a vibrant health care destination where team members help patients enhance wellness in body, mind and spirit.
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best soup in Johnson County 🍜
It’s officially fall in Johnson County, and as temperatures finally get cooler, it’s almost time for a fall and winter staple. As such, we asked Post readers this week to give us their best places to stop for soup in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.” And they delivered.
visitoverlandpark.com
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
Raytown beauty shop out thousands of dollars following break-in
A Raytown, Missouri beauty shop is out thousands of dollars after someone broke into the business and took off with products, the register and safe.
Johnson County delays decision on $29M nursing home plan
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 4-3 Thursday morning to postpone its vote to terminate an agreement for a county supported nursing home. In 2007, Johnson County entered into a 20-year agreement with Evergreen Living Innovations (ELI) to manage and operate a nursing home at 11875 South Sunset Drive in Olathe. […]
lakeexpo.com
KC Sportshow Cancelled; Lake Of The Ozarks Dealers Gearing Up For Overland Park Boat Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers for the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow announced this week that the event has been cancelled permanently, leaving the Overland Park Boat Show — put on by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association — as the only boat show in the Kansas City area.
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
Prosecutor: Kansas man used pit bull as deadly weapon
Malachi S. Thomas, a Douglas County Kansas, man, is charged with battery after prosecutors said he used a pit bull dog as a deadly weapon.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Meat Mitch
With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
republic-online.com
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
kcur.org
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
