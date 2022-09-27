ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

KCTV 5

K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
inkansascity.com

Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way

They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

AdventHealth South Overland Park celebrates first anniversary

One year ago, the 193,000 square-foot hospital at AdventHealth South Overland Park opened its doors to patients. The facility quickly became a vital part of the southern Johnson County community and is now a vibrant health care destination where team members help patients enhance wellness in body, mind and spirit.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: Post readers pick the best soup in Johnson County 🍜

It’s officially fall in Johnson County, and as temperatures finally get cooler, it’s almost time for a fall and winter staple. As such, we asked Post readers this week to give us their best places to stop for soup in Johnson County for this week’s edition of “5 to Try.” And they delivered.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
365traveler.com

17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Meat Mitch

With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
KANSAS CITY, MO

