Former Louisiana Tech Standout Danielle Sheridan Passes Away
Former Louisiana Tech outfielder Danielle Sheridan passed away this week from injuries sustained in a car accident. Sheridan played for the Lady Techsters from 2006-09, when the program competed in the Western Athletic Conference. She was the starting left fielder for LA Tech through the vast majority of her career, also seeing some action at designated player as a freshman.
Extra Inning Softball Adds Sara Pelegreen as D2/D3 College Softball Writer
Leading up to the 2023 college softball season, Extra Inning Softball is expanding our college softball coverage and our team of college softball writers. We are intentionally expanding our coverage of college softball this season, specifically with more consistent and in-depth coverage of Division II and Division III softball as our primary goal. There is some terrific softball played at the D2 and D3 levels and we want to highlight the programs, players, and coaches who have success at those levels, but don’t always get the spotlight opportunities that they earn.
Caleb Williams runs, passes No. 6 USC past Arizona St. 42-25
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Caleb Williams and No. 6 Southern California never trailed against Arizona State, the Trojans also couldn’t pull away during a fairly average first half by their newly ambitious standards under coach Lincoln Riley. “It just wasn’t quite us,” Riley said. “Wasn’t quite the edge that we’re used to playing with, and that we expect to play with.” Williams and the Trojans found their edge in the second half, and they used it to slice straight through the Sun Devils on the way to another big win. Williams passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score, keeping USC unbeaten in Riley’s first season with a 42-25 victory Saturday night.
The Last Inning (Sept. 30, 2022): Spotlighting Two-Time PGF Champion Brinli Bain, New Personal Best, Verbals, ‘I Wanna Be A Baller’ & She-Hulk Updates
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected]...
Look: Lincoln Riley's postgame press conference after USC's win over Arizona State
LOS ANGELES - The No. 6 USC Trojans improved to 5-0 with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the win USC football coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media in his postgame press conference. Riley talked about how well the Trojans ...
“Five-Figure” Contracts Part of Texas Tech Team-Wide NIL Offer
The Matador Club, an NIL collective supporting Texas Tech athletics, is extending a team-wide offer to members of the Red Raider softball program. Announced on Wednesday evening, the deal is said to offer “five-figure” contracts to every member of the program’s active roster. Tech softball players will reportedly participate in community service projects and appearances at events for the Matador Club as part of the name, image, and likeness contract.
Club Profile: Florida-Based Impact Gold 14U-Kreinus
Joe Kreinus coaches Impact Gold-Kreinus, a 14U team located in the Florida Panhandle. The homegrown team that has been together since 2018 and features six USSSA Select 30 invitees recently joined Jazz Jackson-Vesely as the Impact Gold organization’s first Florida-based team. Note: Kreinaus and his team didn’t feel the...
Throwback Thursday: 2023 Extra Elite 100 C/CIF Addie Mettler… The Heartwarming Adoption Story of the Future UCLA Bruin
With the details of the final go-round of the 2023 Extra Elite 100 announced earlier today (click HERE for the details), it gives us a reason—especially for our new readers—to repeat one of our very favorite stories in the five years we’ve published Extra Inning Softball. More...
SEC Releases 2023 Conference Softball Schedule
March 10-12 Texas A&M at Arkansas. Alabama – Bye, vs. Arkansas, @ Tennessee, @ Missouri, vs. South Carolina, @ Mississippi State, vs. Auburn, vs. LSU, @ Ole Miss. Arkansas – vs. Texas A&M, @ Alabama, vs. Florida, @ Mississippi State, vs. Georgia, Bye, @ Kentucky, vs. Tennessee, @ Missouri.
