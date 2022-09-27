ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Duggan, TCU rout No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 as Gabriel gets hurt

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan outran the Oklahoma defense for a long touchdown and lofted passes to wide-open receivers for other lengthy scores. Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel never got much of a chance to match him. Duggan went 67 yards for one of his two rushing...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy