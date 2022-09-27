Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with these October eventsInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day WorksDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Enjoy a ‘trick or treat’ cocktail experience in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Vail real estate ‘legends’ share stories and insights
People in the Vail Valley often come and go. The Vail Board of Realtors hosted a recent panel discussion with five people who came and stayed. The event, held at Vail’s Donovan Pavilion, was called “Legends of Vail Valley Real Estate,” and featured longtime local brokers Bev Trout, Carroll Tyler, Jim Flaum, Larry Agneberg and Sue Rychel. The five talked about the way the business has changed over the decades and shared some stories from their past experience.
Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon
Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
Author offers tips on living purposefully
“Everywhere you go, it seems you see something about reimagining purpose,” said author Richard Leider Wednesday during a workshop at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards on Questions You Should Be Asking Yourself to Live Purposefully. And, it’s no wonder why: Living with a sense of purpose gives us a...
Oktoberfest raises $45,000 for Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance
Vail’s Oktoberfest celebrations this fall were a standout success, drawing twice as many visitors as the 2021 events. Thanks to a partnership with event company Team Player Productions Inc., which took over the event for the first time this year, that success has led to an influx of funding for local nonprofit Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.
Meet Your Musician: Nick Steingart
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. CPW officers received a call during the town-hall...
Valley Life for All: Celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act
Editor’s note: the Vail Daily, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, publishes a monthly series about fostering inclusion. Jimena De La Cruz was being wheeled around by her parents, Andrea Ramos and Mario De La Cruz. The sights and sounds were exciting; Glenwood Springs had its first annual Americans with Disabilities Act celebration at Two Rivers Park this July. It was also disability pride month.
Our View: Create the Camp Hale monument, but don’t add it to ’30 by 30′ goal
Thirty years ago, a beautiful area of the White River National Forest in Eagle County was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a national historic site. Forty years prior to the dedication, construction was underway on a massive military mountain training camp there, with wetlands...
Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company opens in Downieville
If you travel back and forth to Denver often, you’ve probably stopped at Exit 234 on I-70 for a pit stop to fill up on gasoline, go to the bathroom or grab a cup of coffee. That coffee shop may now look a bit more familiar since it has local ties. Minturn-based Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company just opened up at the popular and former Starbucks location.
Fall festivals, lots of live music and one more weekend to ride Vail’s lifts: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 09/31/22
Celebrate all things fall at Gyptober Fall Fest on Saturday at the Lundgren Amphitheater in Gypsum on Saturday. This fall festival will have an Oktoberfest vibe, so don’t be surprised if you see some people wearing traditional Bavarian wear like lederhosen and dirndls. But don’t be surprised if you see Halloween costumes, either. That’s the beauty of the event — all things fall means a blend of costumes.
Carnes: Another milestone bites the dust
Forty-five years ago we had the first “Rocky” and “Star Wars” movies, Elvis died, Seattle Slew took the Triple Crown, the Eagles released “Hotel California,” groundbreaking began at Beaver Creek and Vail lift ticket prices were still less than $20 a day. And 17-year-old...
Habitat for Humanity: Housing help with partners
A home is transformational and builds the fabric of our community. Last week, I listened to a new Habitat homeowner share how building a home has changed his –– and his family’s –– life. It solidified in my mind that now more than ever we need to create and preserve all housing opportunities for our workforce.
Letter: Time for a public vote on East Vail
After watching the Vail Town Council vote in favor of the $12 million dollar settlement offer for the East Vail parcel, I was struck by the lack of transparency now provided by our own council and the dismissal of other opinions regarding the issue. Mark Gordon’s suggestion of a public vote makes a lot of sense. This is a large amount of money that has taken years to establish ($1.2 billion dollars in Vail real estate sales transactions) and with no guarantee that Vail Resorts will invest those funds in future employee housing.
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
Judith Hill brings powerful vocals to Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Underground Sound Series
When: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. As the leaves change and the seasons transition, the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s six-show Underground Sound Series continues with diverse performances across the musical spectrum. Known as the “Love for the Locals Series,” there are three shows remaining in the Underground Sound Series, all included in the 6 show pass or also all offering individual tickets.
Executive Chef Simon Purvis has wandered the globe for Four Seasons
Chef wanted: suitcase and visa required. Since graduating from culinary school, Simon Purvis has spent his life moving from one country to another, one kitchen to another. With the tools of his trade — certainly the proverbial knife set, but more importantly a rich history of experience — the Four Seasons Vail executive chef has entered any number of new spaces, looked around and gotten straight to work. At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, he is the executive chef for the entire hotel, which includes Flame Restaurant and Remedy Bar.
Hickenlooper offers support to Colorado resort communities following migrant relocation to Martha’s Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard was recently the target of what some are calling a political stunt on immigration, and that has left some Colorado officials worried. On Sept. 14, the popular resort island off the coast of Massachusetts unexpectedly received two planeloads of about 50 migrants. The migrants were sent by the Florida governor’s office from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Town Council to consider second reading of budget ordinance for purchase of East Vail site
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Vail Town Council approved the first reading of a budget amendment ordinance to fund its $12 million offer to Vail Resorts to purchase the 23.3-acre East Vail site. As approved, the budget supplemental would reallocate real estate transfer tax funds for the offer on the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision commonly referred to as the Booth Heights site.
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management
When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
