Chef wanted: suitcase and visa required. Since graduating from culinary school, Simon Purvis has spent his life moving from one country to another, one kitchen to another. With the tools of his trade — certainly the proverbial knife set, but more importantly a rich history of experience — the Four Seasons Vail executive chef has entered any number of new spaces, looked around and gotten straight to work. At the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, he is the executive chef for the entire hotel, which includes Flame Restaurant and Remedy Bar.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO