Why do some things stay in fashion and others don’t? What’s the It factor that makes you want to wear a top, a dress, a jacket over and over? Lutz Huelle has been thinking on those subjects. He is what you might call a small-batch designer, iterating on his silhouettes and selling them mostly DTC through his website, where the instant feedback helps inform what he does next.
Whether at home in Los...
In Sarah Jessica Parker’s new film, Hocus Pocus 2 (which premieres on September 30th), she may play an evil and slightly goofy witch who sucks the soul of children for fun—but her chic look for the movie’s New York City premiere last night had her channeling another one of her iconic screen characters. The outfit’s bold colors, silhouette, and sky-high shoes were all something that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw would totally rock today.
“Fusion energy rave culture” is how Gabriela Hearst described the scene she created for today’s Chloé show. “It moves the stars; it moves you,” she explained of the solar power system that radiates from the sun and stars. In her interpretation (and rumored IRL rave research), a party-hard Parisian iconoclast character came to life inside the Pavillon Vendôme. Rather than the barely there beauty that’s become synonymous with the label, silver DIY painted lids and slicked-forward side parts played off lipstick red leather dresses, biker-chic jackets, and hot shorts.
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Model Kaia Gerber knows how to pull off virtually any look on the runway, but off the catwalk, the fashion star has a distinctive personal style of her own. Heavily influenced by ’90s minimalism, her sleek looks are often complemented with tasteful shirting and boxy blazers. That’s exactly why Zara wanted to collaborate with Gerber this season. She and the Spanish retailer have partnered on a new capsule collection that launches October 4, both on the store’s e-commerce website and select store locations. “I’ve always loved Zara and how they bring accessibility to fashion, which isn’t always the most accessible industry,” says Gerber. “I’ll have an expensive blazer, but I’ll still end up grabbing my Zara blazers.”
The story behind the Netflix rom-com was created by Kid Cudi and premiered Friday on the streaming giant.
Serving executive realness in a camel coat from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, Hailey Bieber hit Paris in ultra-sleek style this week. Aside from the fact she was showing off the glossiest legs seen this side of summer, the model’s slicked-back bun was the perfect addition to her minimalist ensemble.
“I’m not a chef, but I’m a good cook,” musician John Legend tells his wife, TV personality Chrissy Teigen, as the two dig into a sumptuous meal featuring—among other things—corn and French fries with their kids, six-year-old Luna and four-year-old Miles. (The verdict from Luna? “It’s a little spicy.”) The multitalented Legend is getting ready to release his eighth studio album, Legend, but at home, it’s clear that he’s Dad before anything else.
Thankfully, the days of one or two Black models being the fashion industry’s It girls are gone. There are a growing number of marquee names walking down the runways: Adut Akech, Duckie Thot, Precious Lee, and many others. Sadly, this was not always the case. How did the Black model finally get embraced, and celebrated, by fashion brands and publications?
The piece, created by Raul Lopez, came in a shocking highlighter green leather in a python print. It was a pop of killer contrast against Lipa's white coat–also by Luar–and a pair of black Balenciaga pantaboots. While the bag itself is not yet released (it's from the spring 2023 collection) fans can expect that it will be priced at $265, as the other Luar bags are.
With a single glance, Emily Watson can communicate more about her character’s inner world than many actors can with a full page of dialogue. Yet across her storied career—from a harrowing, Oscar-nominated performance in Lars von Trier’s Breaking the Waves, to the sweetness of her turn opposite Adam Sandler in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love, to her steely strong-headedness as a nuclear physicist in HBO’s Chernobyl—few roles have provided a better showcase for her magnetic, mercurial screen presence than A24’s latest, God’s Creatures.
We enlisted Vogue Italia's...
Every Fashion Week welcomes a new slate of fresh new talent to watch. This season in New York, our eyes were on Keith Herron’s Advisry. The 22-year-old designer presented his spring 2023 collection titled “Masculin Feminin,” a special nod to the 1966 film by Jean-Luc Godard, on the Lower East Side on the same day the filmmaker passed away.
It’s no secret that George and Amal Clooney are the quintessential power couple, and their latest venture puts their massive celebrity to noble use. Last night in New York City, the Clooneys, cofounders of The Clooney Foundation for Justice, debuted their inaugural Albie Awards, designed to honor courageous defenders of justice across the globe.
Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
On Wednesday night in Paris, Hailey Bieber hosted a dinner to celebrate her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, which debuted earlier this month with a second drop arriving this week. (Many of the guests in attendance could be spotted in the just-launched looks.) Cofounders Christine Centenera and Josh Goot joined Bieber to curate a dazzling dinner party filled with laughter, looks, and plenty of vodka.
Dressed in a gilded Atelier Versace gown dripping with chandelier beads, Amal Clooney joined her husband George Clooney at the inaugural Albie Awards—a new event established by the couple and the Clooney Foundation to honor “global justice defenders [journalists, human rights leaders] who are at great risk for what they do”—in New York on Thursday night.
Kylie Jenner illustrated the power of a full-coverage look today in Paris. The beauty entrepreneur opted for a body-hugging dress at the Acne Studios’ spring 23 show. The dress felt like a modern twist on ’70s disco glamor with its dramatic winged sleeves, à la Donna Summer. Jenner completed the slightly campy look with some statement-making, Alien-esque sunglasses. The ensemble reads: “Batgirl at a Studio 54 party.” Fabulous.
We’re right in the middle of Paris Fashion Week, and if you’re not there in person, that’s ok! There’s plenty to watch on Instagram. Shalom Harlow gave us a saucy look into the Saint Laurent afterparty, where she posed in a full femme fatale look. The supermodel wore a long gray coat but opted to go a bit bare underneath, and wore only a bra, black underwear, and a pair of sheer pantyhose. Her caption said it all: “TOO HOT”. And to make things even hotter, the snap was taken by her fellow runway walker in crime, Eva Herzigova. Ooh la la!
