Model Kaia Gerber knows how to pull off virtually any look on the runway, but off the catwalk, the fashion star has a distinctive personal style of her own. Heavily influenced by ’90s minimalism, her sleek looks are often complemented with tasteful shirting and boxy blazers. That’s exactly why Zara wanted to collaborate with Gerber this season. She and the Spanish retailer have partnered on a new capsule collection that launches October 4, both on the store’s e-commerce website and select store locations. “I’ve always loved Zara and how they bring accessibility to fashion, which isn’t always the most accessible industry,” says Gerber. “I’ll have an expensive blazer, but I’ll still end up grabbing my Zara blazers.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 HOURS AGO