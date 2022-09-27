Incarcerated rap star YNW Melly, who is currently awaiting trial after being charged with double homicide, has been accused of orchestrating an attempted prison escape with the help of a member of his legal team. Authorities’ knowledge of the alleged prison escape plot was revealed by the Broward County Sheriff’s General Counsel’s Office during a court hearing on Tuesday (Sept. 27).More from VIBE.comBirdman Shares Update On B.G.'s Prison ReleaseYNW Melly Accused Of Ordering Hit On His Own MotherWashington State Jail Offers Inmates Ramen Noodles To Get COVID Vaccine “On April 11, 2022, Broward Sheriff’s Office received a confidential tip regarding inmates...

