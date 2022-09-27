Read full article on original website
peachtreehoops.com
2022-23 Atlanta Hawks player preview: Onyeka Okongwu
Onyeka Okongwu is coming into his third season with the Atlanta Hawks and is starting the year healthy. Things are looking up for the center as he continues to improve his game. In his first two seasons, Okongwu had to be brought into the rotation slowly, and by the end...
Brian Hoyer out for game, rookie Bailey Zappe in at QB
A week after losing their starting QB to a severe ankle injury, the Patriots are now down to their third-string QB against the Green Bay Packers. Brian Hoyer, under center as Mac Jones recovers from a “severe” ankle injury, was knocked out of the game with a head injury after taking a sack in the first quarter.
NFL・
Patriots QB Brian Hoyer leaves with head injury, Zappe in
GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England's game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury. Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer and made his NFL debut Sunday. Hoyer was making his first...
