Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
inbusinessphx.com
Wilde Wealth Management Supports Local Scholarship
Wilde Wealth Management Group, an award-winning financial services firm, recently donated $85,000 to Arizona Tuition Connection to support its scholarship fund to help low-income students to attend Notre Dame Preparatory Academy. Beyond the scholarship, Wilde for Arizona has supported dozens of Arizona organizations through volunteerism, sponsorship and fundraising.
inbusinessphx.com
New Office Enhances Embark Behavioral Health’s Mission
Embark Behavioral Health, a leading network of mental health treatment programs for youths and their families, recently moved its support office to a 24,000-square-foot office space in Chandler. The company hired interior architecture firm PHX Design One to implement the vision it had for the office: a colorful space that mimics the warm welcome Embark’s dozens of treatment programs provide families across the country.
inbusinessphx.com
September 28 2022
Today, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) released new findings on water & environment as part of their ongoing reveal of the Arizona Voters’ Agenda. The Voters’ Agenda identifies what likely voters prioritize in Arizona’s midterm General Election and what they want to hear from candidates campaigning for votes. The most recent survey of likely Republican, Democratic,
inbusinessphx.com
Healthcare: Technological Advances, Financial Challenges
While I have intimate knowledge of the conversations happening here in Arizona around how changes in healthcare delivery affect the business community, I also have the privilege of learning from my colleagues across the country. Having just stepped down as board chair for America’s Essential Hospitals, an organization dedicated to advocacy for hospitals and health systems across the country, and soon joining the American Hospital Association Board of Trustees, I look forward to continually bringing insights back to Arizona so that we can all continue to navigate the post-pandemic environment together.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inbusinessphx.com
Warehouse Hub for Local e-Commerce Merchants
Portal Warehousing recently opened a month-to-month flex-warehouse and logistics space for small business, e-commerce and industrial merchants/tenants in Tempe. It is the only offering of its kind in Phoenix that caters to emerging e-commerce sellers. This 35,000-square-foot facility has 36 units, ranging in size from 50 square feet to 1,500 square feet to accommodate a variety of business owners.
inbusinessphx.com
2 Coppersmith Brockelman Attorneys Named ‘Lawyer of the Year’
The latest Best Lawyers® named Coppersmith Brockelman attorneys Roopali Desai and Andy Gordon “Lawyer of the Year” in Civil Rights Law and Antitrust Law, respectively. Overall, the business law firm in Phoenix saw 17 of its 21 attorneys recognized for exceptional work in 19 categories.
inbusinessphx.com
Indoor Vertical Farm and New Headquarters Open in Avondale
OnePointOne and Willo Farm celebrate the grand opening of their new headquarters and flagship vertical farm in Avondale, AZ. Avondale officials were there to welcome them with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this momentous occasion as guests were able to get a first peek at the cutting-edge facility while learning firsthand about vertical farming and tasting sustainably produced, non-GMO, pesticide-free produce.
inbusinessphx.com
Scottsdale-Based Lead Gen Co. Marks Nine Years with Executive Management Team
More importantly for our clients, Intelemark has managers and agents with extended longevity as well. In fact, there are a number of agents who have served Intelemark’s clients for more than 10 years, which is unheard of in this industry. This consistency and continuity have resulted in reliable, long-term client/vendor relationships, ultimately achieving great success and business growth for its many clients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inbusinessphx.com
Battery Recycling Facility to Produce Critical Materials for North American Battery Supply Chain
“The lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow exponentially over the next several years, with a projected market size approaching $25 billion by 2028,” said David Klanecky, President and CEO, Cirba Solutions. “Federal incentives for the purchase of EVs, requirements for domestic EV battery manufacturing included in the Inflation Reduction Act, and state requirements like California’s recent move to require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, ensure that lithium-ion battery recycling will be critical for auto-manufacturers to meet demand and have a sustainable future.”
inbusinessphx.com
Fall Home Shoppers Find More Options amid Still-High Listing Prices, Phoenix Inventory Up 167%
“Home prices have been remarkably resilient so far this year, considering the impact that inflation and climbing rates are having on buyers’ budgets. Recent data does show some deceleration in listing prices, and a seasonal pull back that is typical of this time of year. On the flip side, this cooling is likely one reason why fewer sellers entered the market in September,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist for Realtor.com®. “For homeowners deciding whether to make a move this year, remember that listing prices – while lower than a few months ago – remain higher than in prior years, so you’re still likely to find opportunities to cash-in on record-high levels of equity, particularly if you’ve owned your home for a longer period of time. And for prospective buyers grappling with affordability, you may have more bargaining power than you realize, particularly in areas where time on market is rising.”
inbusinessphx.com
Artisan Market Opens Second Valley Location
It’s a small business of small businesses! The Merchantile gained valley love by giving hundreds of small business owners space and a voice to share their work with the community. Now, they’ve expanded to a second boutique location right in Uptown phoenix, and they are celebrating BIG!. On...
inbusinessphx.com
Phoenix Convention Center & Venues Celebrates 50 Years of Hosting Meetings and Events
Today, September 28, 2022, the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues will celebrate 50 years since its initial grand opening in 1972. The original Phoenix Civic Plaza building also included the multipurpose performing arts venue, Symphony Hall. Envisioned to serve as a center for cultural and theatrical performances, Symphony Hall complemented Phoenix Civic Plaza’s goal to grow the city’s convention and tourism business. Since that time, the Phoenix Civic Plaza and Symphony Hall have grown to become a driving force for downtown revitalization.
Comments / 0