North Augusta, SC

WRDW-TV

Yellow Jackets, T-Breds meet for an old-time showdown

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken is playing North Augusta Thursday night. It’s also about bragging rights between players, coaches, and sometimes family. Tough non-region opponents have held South Aiken and North Augusta to a 1-5 record. Add in some wind and weather, and you’ve got yourself a grind-it-out slugfest between two regional rivals.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Prep Football Roundup for Week 7

Silver Bluff opened Region 3-AA play with a bang Thursday, blowing out Fox Creek 49-0. The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) host Batesburg-Leesville next week. The Predators (1-5, 0-1) travel to Pelion. Aiken 21, Airport 7. Aiken got into the win column and earned a share of first place in Region 4-AAAA...
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Player of the Week: Warhorses' Smith has 'another big night'

Barnwell head football coach Dwayne Garrick's postgame comments after Friday night's 42-19 win over Silver Bluff contained a simple, familiar refrain. This one was worded a little differently than in previous weeks, but the meaning was the same - Tyler Smith had another big night. The third-ranked Warhorses' senior running...
BARNWELL, SC
WJBF

Week 7 Football Friday Night Scoreboard

As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
AUGUSTA, GA
North Augusta, SC
North Augusta, SC
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Kirby Smart
Mark Levin
WRDW-TV

CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School districts and organizations across the region are preparing for Hurricane Ian by rescheduling football games, and other events as well as altering plans for school days. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

JENNIE: 25th Anniversary news anchor promo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It doesn’t even seem possible that 25 years have passed since I started anchoring the evening news at WJBF NewsChannel 6. My children were 2, 3 and 4 at the time! As retired minister Gary Redding once said, when introducing me to an audience at First Baptist Church NA, I had “put in a day’s work before I went to work!”
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson Talks With Mike Meyers

My friend Michael Meyers took the chair Tuesday for a great interview with Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson. Interesting insight on the hunt for the city’s next administrator, and how the city commission is handling the ever-growing problem of the clusters of homeless people around the Washington Road and I-20 interchange.
AUGUSTA, GA
#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Bulldogs Live Many#Georgia Bulldog
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Augusta family advances on episode of Family Feud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta family featured on Family Feud won on their first night of the show. Our morning team got another exclusive preview of the family's second night on the show. Catch new episodes of Family Feud weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Aiken County Schools Will Have A Remote Learning Day On Friday

WGAC has learned that Aiken County students and staff will operate remotely on Friday. The below message was shared with staff, then parents a few minutes ago:. In anticipation of high winds and heavy rainfall resulting from the weather system that is predicted to impact our area later this week, all Aiken County schools and offices will operate remotely on Friday, September 30.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army

Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
BARNWELL, SC
Recycling Today

Bridgestone radial tire plant earns ISCC Plus recognition

Bridgestone Americas, Nashville, Tennessee, has announced that its Aiken County, South Carolina, passenger/light truck radial tire manufacturing plant has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials in its products. The plant uses bio, bio-circular and circular-based material in its...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

