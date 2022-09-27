AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It doesn’t even seem possible that 25 years have passed since I started anchoring the evening news at WJBF NewsChannel 6. My children were 2, 3 and 4 at the time! As retired minister Gary Redding once said, when introducing me to an audience at First Baptist Church NA, I had “put in a day’s work before I went to work!”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO