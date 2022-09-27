Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Yellow Jackets, T-Breds meet for an old-time showdown
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken is playing North Augusta Thursday night. It’s also about bragging rights between players, coaches, and sometimes family. Tough non-region opponents have held South Aiken and North Augusta to a 1-5 record. Add in some wind and weather, and you’ve got yourself a grind-it-out slugfest between two regional rivals.
Prep Football Roundup for Week 7
Silver Bluff opened Region 3-AA play with a bang Thursday, blowing out Fox Creek 49-0. The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-0) host Batesburg-Leesville next week. The Predators (1-5, 0-1) travel to Pelion. Aiken 21, Airport 7. Aiken got into the win column and earned a share of first place in Region 4-AAAA...
Player of the Week: Warhorses' Smith has 'another big night'
Barnwell head football coach Dwayne Garrick's postgame comments after Friday night's 42-19 win over Silver Bluff contained a simple, familiar refrain. This one was worded a little differently than in previous weeks, but the meaning was the same - Tyler Smith had another big night. The third-ranked Warhorses' senior running...
Week 7 Football Friday Night Scoreboard
As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
Aiken public schools, colleges monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
South Aiken High School Buddy Club forms special bonds with students
South Aiken High School cares for all of its students. That's why it's no surprise that the South Aiken Buddy Club is a huge success.
WRDW-TV
Schools in Richmond, Columbia counties tout results on SAT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT, state education officials said Wednesday. Local school districts are pleased with their results, too. Richmond County. In Richmond County, Class of 2022 test takers...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies and breezy conditions today, but still mostly dry. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s early and only warm up to the low to mid-70s for highs in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
WRDW-TV
CLOSURES: Schools, sports and events affected by weather forecast
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School districts and organizations across the region are preparing for Hurricane Ian by rescheduling football games, and other events as well as altering plans for school days. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge...
WJBF.com
JENNIE: 25th Anniversary news anchor promo
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It doesn’t even seem possible that 25 years have passed since I started anchoring the evening news at WJBF NewsChannel 6. My children were 2, 3 and 4 at the time! As retired minister Gary Redding once said, when introducing me to an audience at First Baptist Church NA, I had “put in a day’s work before I went to work!”
wgac.com
Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson Talks With Mike Meyers
My friend Michael Meyers took the chair Tuesday for a great interview with Augusta City Commissioner Jordan Johnson. Interesting insight on the hunt for the city’s next administrator, and how the city commission is handling the ever-growing problem of the clusters of homeless people around the Washington Road and I-20 interchange.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Achievement rate among special ed students falls short in Richmond Co.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than one out of every ten students is disabled in the Richmond County School District. The ITEAM found the school system receives extra tax dollars for every student receiving special education. But as the ITEAM uncovered, the achievement rate among these special students falls shamefully...
Concert series will kick off North Augusta's Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee this October
A familiar face from TV will be visiting the CSRA. Drake Milligan, best known for placing third in the most recent season of the reality competition show "America's Got Talent," will perform a free concert next month prior to the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta. Milligan will perform at 7:30...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Augusta family advances on episode of Family Feud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta family featured on Family Feud won on their first night of the show. Our morning team got another exclusive preview of the family's second night on the show. Catch new episodes of Family Feud weeknights at 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on FOX54.
Strong winds, heavy rainfall expected in Aiken area from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Even though the powerful tropical cyclone was expected to lose some steam as it headed toward South Carolina, Aiken and the surrounding area still were bracing for strong winds and heavy rains based on Ian’s projected path.
wgac.com
Aiken County Schools Will Have A Remote Learning Day On Friday
WGAC has learned that Aiken County students and staff will operate remotely on Friday. The below message was shared with staff, then parents a few minutes ago:. In anticipation of high winds and heavy rainfall resulting from the weather system that is predicted to impact our area later this week, all Aiken County schools and offices will operate remotely on Friday, September 30.
Aiken County under tropical storm warning due to Ian
Aiken County was under a tropical storm warning Thursday evening as Ian headed toward South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. Based on the cyclone’s projected path, however, forecasters believed that this area would be safe from the worst of any bad weather. “We have a pretty good feeling...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell native pinned colonel in U.S. Army
Rodney D. McCutcheon was pinned with the rank of Colonel in the United States Army roughly two miles away from the Red Oak Rd. home he grew up in. Surrounded by his family, friends, and the community who has known him since his youth, Colonel McCutcheon accepted his promotion at the El BAB Shrine Club in Barnwell.
Recycling Today
Bridgestone radial tire plant earns ISCC Plus recognition
Bridgestone Americas, Nashville, Tennessee, has announced that its Aiken County, South Carolina, passenger/light truck radial tire manufacturing plant has received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials in its products. The plant uses bio, bio-circular and circular-based material in its...
