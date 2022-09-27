ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Natalya Is Directly In Hurricane Ian's Path

It's that time of year where hurricanes become a concern, and Hurricane Ian (currently a Category 3 storm, though it could intensify to Category 4) is expected to hit Florida within the next day before making its way up north. The storm has already had an effect on pro wrestling, with AEW CEO Tony Khan making tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite" episode voluntary for AEW personnel in Florida, which is the home base for many wrestlers both in AEW and WWE.
Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
College Football Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of Florida, sporting events in the state are being rescheduled, postponed or outright canceled. The college football world has seen a number of games rescheduled, with most being pushed back until Sunday. However, on Tuesday night, one game was canceled. FCS program Stetson will...
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

