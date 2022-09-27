Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian regains hurricane strength as it barrels toward Carolinas
Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph. Ian made…
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Here's why meteorologists say Ian's exact path is still uncertain
Waking up this morning, there's a sense of dread. Hurricane Ian could be the storm that the west coast of Florida has always feared -- especially Tampa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Is Directly In Hurricane Ian's Path
It's that time of year where hurricanes become a concern, and Hurricane Ian (currently a Category 3 storm, though it could intensify to Category 4) is expected to hit Florida within the next day before making its way up north. The storm has already had an effect on pro wrestling, with AEW CEO Tony Khan making tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite" episode voluntary for AEW personnel in Florida, which is the home base for many wrestlers both in AEW and WWE.
Snow Falls in New England as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
This week, the Eastern U.S. is experiencing some extreme weather, with New England seeing snowfall as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Overnight on Monday, Sept. 26, Tropical Storm Ian progressed into Hurricane Ian, The State reports. The U.S. National Weather Service has issued warnings that the hurricane could bring with it life-threatening conditions such as wind, rain, and storm surge. At the same time in New Hampshire, Mount Washington is seeing weather including wind chills in the 20s and an inch of snowfall over ice after sunset today Tuesday.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
College Football Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of Florida, sporting events in the state are being rescheduled, postponed or outright canceled. The college football world has seen a number of games rescheduled, with most being pushed back until Sunday. However, on Tuesday night, one game was canceled. FCS program Stetson will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
TODAY.com
Hurricane Ian leaves entire Florida neighborhoods under water
Ian, now a tropical storm, made landfall in Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Wednesday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the destruction and flooding left behind.Sept. 29, 2022.
How to watch the Vikings vs Saints early kickoff in London
The Vikings and Saints play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
AM 1390 KRFO
Faribault, MN
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 1