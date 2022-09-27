Read full article on original website
Related
wgac.com
Aiken County Schools Will Have A Remote Learning Day On Friday
WGAC has learned that Aiken County students and staff will operate remotely on Friday. The below message was shared with staff, then parents a few minutes ago:. In anticipation of high winds and heavy rainfall resulting from the weather system that is predicted to impact our area later this week, all Aiken County schools and offices will operate remotely on Friday, September 30.
wgac.com
Langley Bank Armed Robber On The Run
Aiken County authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Langley bank. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday morning. The suspect was described as black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, a...
Comments / 0