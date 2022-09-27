Film noir is a story of migration and its uncertainties. The genre made its way from France in the crime novels of Marcel Duhamel via the term Série noire, then smuggled itself into the United States in the mid-1940s, first used by Nino Frank to undress the battered pulp of Dashiell Hammett. It was pilfered again by other writers to describe the influx of post-WWII films that were bathed in expressionistic and literal darkness, following disoriented protagonists and their futile searches for an American Dream that was little more than a bear trap. The genre’s tropes and cliches — gruff antiheroes, sensitive men broken by the world, corrupt politicians, voracious femme fatales — have traveled past its own boom time, when big studios and their poverty row counterparts found these kinds of crime movies cheap and easy to make. But after all this time, the genre keeps trespassing national boundaries. Its narratives and characters straddle a line between type and vessel with specific anxiety that makes them ideal for almost any political context, be it McCarthyism, spreading like an infection from within the United States, or the unsolvable jigsaw puzzle of national and cultural identity in other countries.

