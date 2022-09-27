Read full article on original website
‘Smile’ Review: Parker Finn’s Debut Film Is Jump-Scare Horror Done Really, Really Well
It doesn’t happen too often, especially from modern studio fare, but Parker Finn’s “Smile” is the kind of horror movie that earns the unique qualification of “genuinely scary.” Credit to Finn, the writer/director making his feature debut here, for achieving this with a strong and simple visual hook: possessed characters who smile, a sign to the witness that something is about to go horrifically wrong. It’s always creepy when actors here suddenly force a wide grin onto their faces, gradually baring their full teeth and pointing their eyes in a fashion that would barely be welcoming in a photo. Finn knows the inverse effect of a smile, frozen in place, and in-person—it becomes a startling, disturbing threat like few others.
‘Pacification’ Review: Albert Serra Makes A Gorgeous & Grave Tropical Anti-Epic Filled With Post-Colonial Intrigue [NYFF]
Albert Serra has up to now been known for his revisionist period films, which include prankishly unconventional treatments of Don Quixote (“Honor of the Nights,” 2006), Casanova (“The Story of My Death,” 2013) and Louis XIV (“The Death of Louis XIV,” 2016). With “Pacifiction,” he makes his first film with a contemporary setting—and made his debut in the main competition at Cannes, where the film premiered—but it’s in many ways the closest he’s come to classic historical fiction. “Pacifiction” is a modern-day Conradian tale of South Seas intrigue in which De Roller (Benoît Magimel), the French government’s High Commissioner in Polynesia, investigates rumors of an impending resumption of nuclear testing. The atmosphere is chokingly sensual, the geopolitical implications are operatic, and the filmmaking is at once puckish and grand. Scratch your head at it in front of the biggest screen possible.
A Tamil ‘Game Of Thrones?’ India’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part One’ Draws Crowds – Specialty Box Office
Sarigama Cinemas’ Ponniyin Selvan: Part One crashed the weekend box office at no. 6, looking at $4+ million on 500 screens for a per theater average of $8,260, the biggest of the top ten. The Tamil-language historical epic being billed as India’s Game of Thrones is based on a Tamil history book series that’s read in schools, full of succession battles, blood and betrayal. It’s not a fictional Westeros, but the actual Chola empire that ruled much of southern India from the 9th to the 13th century. The strong numbers come with film doing great in Tamil, but less so in other...
‘Walk Up’ Review: Hong Sangsoo Delivers A Delicate Portrait Of Age & Artistic Pursuit [NYFF]
“He’s not only who he is at home,” the friend of a Korean filmmaker tells the director’s daughter in Hong Sang-soo’s latest film. But “who he is at home” is at the heart of what “Walk Up” is all about. Structurally ingenious, with each of the film’s vignettes set on a different story of a Seoul apartment building, “Walk Up” follows another Hong-like filmmaker, Byung-soo (Kwon Hae-hyo) into different homes, which offer in turn different versions of who he is, or could be.
The Taylor Sheridan-Verse: Jennifer Ehle Joins’ ‘1923,’ Prequel To ‘Yellowstone’ & Three More Added To ‘Lioness’ CIA Drama
Taylor Sheridan is hyper-busy over at Paramount+, building up his “Yellowstone” TV empire, but he also has other adjacent irons in the fire. For one, “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone as a mafia capo who relocates to Oklahoma, premieres on the streamer on November 13 (which apparently connects to “Yellowstone” too). But two more shows are getting close to becoming a reality too.
‘Ramy’ Season 3 Review: Ramy Youssef’s Comical, Rich Look At Muslim Family Life Is The Best One Yet
A wayward and callous Ramy (Ramy Youssef), after cheating on his new wife, Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo), with his cousin; thereby inflicting untold damage on everyone in his wake, sits in a car with a dog of an incarcerated friend in the backseat. Cans of dog food are piled in the windshield. He listens silently to a CD explaining how to be a good Muslim. That ending to “Ramy” season two was akin to a firecracker exploding in your hand. The kid left holding the proverbial self-inflicting cherry bomb was Ramy, played by the show’s creator and director.
‘Life Is Cheap… But Toilet Paper Is Expensive’ Review: Wayne Wang’s Hong Kong Noir Dazzles In New Director’s Cut & Restoration
Film noir is a story of migration and its uncertainties. The genre made its way from France in the crime novels of Marcel Duhamel via the term Série noire, then smuggled itself into the United States in the mid-1940s, first used by Nino Frank to undress the battered pulp of Dashiell Hammett. It was pilfered again by other writers to describe the influx of post-WWII films that were bathed in expressionistic and literal darkness, following disoriented protagonists and their futile searches for an American Dream that was little more than a bear trap. The genre’s tropes and cliches — gruff antiheroes, sensitive men broken by the world, corrupt politicians, voracious femme fatales — have traveled past its own boom time, when big studios and their poverty row counterparts found these kinds of crime movies cheap and easy to make. But after all this time, the genre keeps trespassing national boundaries. Its narratives and characters straddle a line between type and vessel with specific anxiety that makes them ideal for almost any political context, be it McCarthyism, spreading like an infection from within the United States, or the unsolvable jigsaw puzzle of national and cultural identity in other countries.
‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Review: Amazon Prime’s New Possession Horror Comedy Captures The Terrifying Teen Experience, But It Needs More Laughs
A lakeside cabin, illicit substances, and a group of teenagers; that’s a set-up for a spooky tale as old as time. Audiences know the drill by now, and so does “My Best Friend’s Exorcism.” And there’s no better time to release a horror movie than in the lead-up to Halloween when audiences are looking to add a new title to their rotation of old genre favorites. It’s a crowded field, though, and hard for newcomers to avoid coming across as derivative while they pay homage to the classics that paved the way. Damon Thomas’s adaptation of Grady Hendrix‘s 2016 novel of the same name mostly avoids those pitfalls. The late ‘80s setting tips its hat to a genre that went into overdrive during that decade, but the Elsie Fisher-starring movie is at its best when it focuses on the friendship at its heart.
‘Justin Long’s New Movie’ Trailer: 20th Century Studios Has Sly & Clever Meta Fun With Its Latest ‘Barbarian’ Trailer
With roles in “Jeepers Creepers,” “Drag Me To Hell,” and “Tusk,” Justin Long has never shied away from horror movies. But what’s he up to in his latest foray into the genre? 20th Century Studios is having a little bit of meta fun with that in its new trailer for “Barbarian,” calling the movie instead “Justin Long’s New Movie.”
‘Community: The Movie’: Peacock Orders Feature Film To Close Out Beloved NBC Series, Danny Glover Not Returning
It looks like “six seasons and a movie” is finally coming true. Peacock is giving “Community” fans what they’ve clamored for since the NBC/Yahoo! Screen series ended in 2015: a full-length movie that wraps up the show. “Community: The Movie” brings back original series stars...
‘White Noise’: LCD Soundsystem Releases ‘New Body Rhumba’ In Lead-Up To Noah Baumbach’s Upcoming Film
While Noah Baumbach‘s latest, “White Noise,” already had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it won’t reach audiences until later this year. But the build-up to the upcoming film commences today with the release of LCD Soundsystem‘s new single “new body rhumba,” the band’s first new material in five years.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
‘Marlene’: Diane Kruger & Fatih Akin Team Up Again For German TV Series About Marlene Dietrich
In 2017, “Inglorious Basterds” star Diane Kruger teamed up with German director Faith Akin for “In The Fade” to great success. Kruger won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival that year for her portrayal of a woman out for revenge after her husband and son are killed in a racially motivated terrorist attack. The film also went to win a Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film that winter.
‘Werewolf By Night’: Check Out An Behind-The-Scenes Clip From The Upcoming Disney+ MCU Halloween Special
As a final capstone to MCU‘s Phase 4 content on Disney+, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have cooked up a TV special just in time for the Halloween season. “Werewolf By Night” showcases a little-seen part of the Marvel universe, taking on the more ghoulish corners of the comics lore. Now, in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look, take a sneak peek to see what the upcoming special has in store for audiences.
