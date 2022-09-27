Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County
A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening. Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles. A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nyspnews.com
Brewerton Man Arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
On September 29, 2022, State Police arrested Kevin J. Somers, age 32, from Brewerton, NY, for Burglary 3rd degree, a class “D” felony, and Arson 4th degree, a class “E” felony. Somers is charged with unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station located at 2949 State Route...
Man arrested after officers find loaded handgun outside Syracuse night club, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested outside a Syracuse night club after officers found he had a loaded handgun, police said. The gun had one round in the chamber and 22 rounds in the magazine, police said. Lashawn J. Dixon, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested Sept. 17...
78-year-old man dies after three-car crash in Cayuga County
Brutus, N.Y. -- A 78-year-old man died after a three-car crash on State Rt. 34 in Cayuga County Friday afternoon, deputies said. David Adams, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at Auburn Community hospital following the collision in the town of Brutus, according to a news release from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.
Police identify man killed by train behind Destiny USA mall
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police on Thursday identified a man killed by a freight train behind the Destiny USA mall on Saturday. The man was Steven Mercarter, 49, of Syracuse, said Sgt. Thomas Blake, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. Police suspect Mercarter died by suicide but could not confirm that,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse woman arrested after three-vehicle crash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After causing a three-vehicle crash, 38-year-old Heather Wills was released from the hospital on September 28, according to New York State Police. Wills was charged with the following: Assault in the second degree, a class D felony Vehicular Assault in the second degree, a class E felony DWAI-Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor […]
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
Police: Man wanted for 2 armed robberies at Watertown liquor stores
Watertown police are asking the public for help finding a suspect in connection to two armed robberies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse fatal hit-and-run driver, knocked out at last court date, pleads guilty as angry mom looks on
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse driver, whose fatal hit-and-run case was delayed after he was knocked unconscious by the victim’s brother during an earlier court appearance, pleaded guilty Friday. Kedarriel Lavender, 37, accepted a plea offer from County Court Judge Thomas J. Miller that could send him to...
New York State Man Allegedly Drives Minivan Through Salon After Dispute
Police say a domestic dispute was the reason a New York state man drove his vehicle through a business late Tuesday night. The building suffered heavy damage, as police the minivan the suspect was driving crashed through front window. Officials also say the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
WKTV
New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
WKTV
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
WKTV
Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
WKTV
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
Comments / 0