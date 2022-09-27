Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Craig City Council OKs grant to support Community Budget Center site improvement
The Community Budget Center was awarded a small business grant for $8,535 to upgrade the exterior facade of its downtown location. On Tuesday night, Sept. 27, Craig City Council approved the center’s grant request for site improvements including removal of the current turquoise and gray exterior facade, new signage and restoring the original brick storefront to match the sides of the building.
Craig Daily Press
Craig residents spark conversation about crosswalks on US 40
A man’s presentation to Craig City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 28 requesting a crosswalk on U.S. Highway 40 highlighted the need for a larger plan to develop highway crosswalks in the city. Local resident James Mathey told council members about the need for a mid-range crosswalk on Victory Way...
Craig Daily Press
14th District Attorney requests 12% budget bump with staffing ‘nearly in crisis’
The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is requesting a 12% budget increase for next year, a move that hopes to stave off a staffing crisis in the office that prosecutes crimes in Routt, Moffat and Grand counties. District Attorney Matt Karzen met with commissioners in each of the counties...
Craig Daily Press
Humane Society of Moffat County offers financial assistance for some pet owners
The Humane Society of Moffat County is offering assistance services for local low-income pet owners. Through the program, Moffat County residents can receive financial assistance for essential services for their pets. Assistance services include spay or neuter expenses, emergency veterinarian services for injury or illness, emergency boarding assistance, and dog...
Craig Daily Press
MSCD Whiteboard: Meet your 2022 homecoming royalty
Among the many traditions of homecoming week is that of homecoming royalty. Students at Moffat County High School voted on members of their classes to represent them as king, queen and attendants, as well as a pair of honored faculty. Each elected royal will be honored tonight at the MCHS football game.
