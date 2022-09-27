ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Rangler10
4d ago

Hey Monica, why not answer the question? Doesn’t seem like a very complicated one. Oh wait, let me answer for you. MONEY, MONEY, MONEY!!!! Let all moral servitude go out the window, it’s PAYDAY!!! Not sure I would want someone that cannot answer a simple question or someone that think as she does. How about you??

Mathieu LaTreille
4d ago

A liberal lawyer 🥴... running out of a liberal district 😶... can someone please post a brief explanation explaining this: HOW DOES SHE accurately REPRESENT the CITIZENS of Montana? I mean... from small towns to the biggest cities in Montana, the entire MT state economy runs on agriculture and natural resources.. There is very little industry outside of ^^ that... and her opponent, Mr Zinke, has a fairly well established background covering both agriculture and natural resources... but 😶 Ms Monica's background is... ??? liberal law? I'm NOT SORRY, but unless someone can enlighten me on her qualifications to represent the citizens of MT, then... no, No, NO SHE IS NOT QUALIFIED for the job

The Associated Press

Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a Montana U.S. House race debate on Thursday night, as the Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases. Zinke narrowly won the June Republican primary over a lesser-known opponent in his bid to return to Congress after resigning from Trump’s cabinet amid numerous ethics investigations. He’s challenged by Democrat Monica Tranel, a Missoula attorney and Libertarian John Lamb, a farmer from Norris. The Interior Department’s inspector general, a Trump appointee, said Zinke lied to federal investigators examining a Native American casino proposal in Connecticut that Zinke effectively blocked and his involvement in a real estate project in his hometown of Whitefish. Zinke sought to turn the tables and accused Tranel of misleading voters about his record when the issue came up just minutes into the live debate at Montana Technological University.
yourbigsky.com

What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?

Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
96.7 KISS FM

Did You Know Montana Made History In The 1910s?

This is not only a considerable part of Montana history, it's a big part of political and social history for the whole nation. The political season is upon us, and Montana has several elections approaching. This November, locals will elect two U.S. Representatives, local officials, and more. When looking at the history of Montana's politics, we found something unique.
The Associated Press

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills and address the remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site. Arsenic...
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Talks

One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You

We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
103.7 The Hawk

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Stillwater County News

Bear activity up around Stillwater

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Game Warden Paul Luepke said this week that he is getting five to 10 times as many calls about bears this year in Stillwater County than he did last year. Some theories for the increase in calls include 2 years of drought that have led...
Daily Montanan

Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes

The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice. The investigator with the bureau determined that the office did not hire attorney Andres Haladay because of his political beliefs, even though a hiring […] The post Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
thenugget.net

From Montenegro to Montana; Luka Krivokapic

Helena High is back in session this school year and with it also come new students from across the world. One of our students in particular, Luka Krivokapic, has traveled 5,585 miles from his home in the Balkan country of Montenegro to study here in the U.S. Off the Adriatic...
Cat Country 102.9

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
