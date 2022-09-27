ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

I’m a mum & addicted to tattoos, I get three new ones a week & people are always surprised by what I looked like before

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A MUM-OF-TWO has admitted to being a tattoo 'addict', getting three new ones a week.

Melissa Sloan, 45, from Wales began getting tattoos at the age of 20 and shared what she looked like before her transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzsSq_0iCIfnVX00
Melissa Sloan, 45, takes a tattoo gun out with her in case she feels the urge Credit: Roland Leon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kP46U_0iCIfnVX00
Now the mum-of-two has even added playboy bunnies to her cheeks Credit: Focus Features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441WYe_0iCIfnVX00
What Melissa looked like before tattooing her entire face Credit: Focus Features

Melissa, 45, is so obsessed with getting inked that she carries a tattoo gun where ever she goes.

She previously told The Sun: ""One day I could be sat on the sofa bored and I’ll think ‘let’s go and have a fix’.

"The portable kit is great because I can take it with me. In the garden, in the car, on the bus - wherever.

"I just love the buzz. It makes me feel alive."

The mum revealed that her obsession with tattoos, which include facial tattoos of Playboy bunnies and marijuana leaves has made it difficult for her to find a job.

While she has had some professionally, the inkings are now etched on by her partner Luke, 56, using a portable gun bought from Amazon.

And she even lets two of her primary school-age children have a go at tattooing her back.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she revealed she had her first tattoo etched into her skin 20 years ago.

Melissa added: “I had my boyfriend’s name and then had it took off and I just built up from there.

“And I thought ‘why can’t I just go for my face and do my face’.”

She revealed she also used to wear colourful wigs but decided to ditch them and get her scalp tattooed instead.

Melissa said her mum died in 2020 aged 75 and she gave her blessing to Melissa to shroud her body in tattoos.

Melissa previously shared that she has three tattoos a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1AZn_0iCIfnVX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLdB7_0iCIfnVX00

She explained: "It’s like when you have a fag or a drink, you get addicted. I can’t stop it now, it's addictive, for me anyway.

“I just can’t stop it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U598o_0iCIfnVX00
Melissa even lets her children tattoo her back Credit: Focus Features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCwcZ_0iCIfnVX00
The mum used to wear colourful wigs but has now ditched them so she can tattoo her scalp Credit: Focus Features

Comments / 6

Barb
1d ago

Addictions come in all forms and sizes… the line that we cross is different for everybody. Is it mental illness, psychological damage from our childhoods, or simply individuality driven by a no rules belief? The joy of being human is we all have the right to do to ourselves whatever we want.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Face Tattoo#Tattooing#Addict#The Sun#The Daily Star
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
775K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy