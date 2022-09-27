Read full article on original website
WJLA
2-year-old boy found grazed by bullet after SE DC accident call, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police officers discovered a 2-year-old boy was hurt by gunfire while responding to a report of an accident scene in the District early Sunday morning. Officers were called to 25th and Q Street SE in the District at around 12:24 a.m., where they found the...
Effort to pick up, clean up Prince George’s County
In Prince George's County, residents are frustrated with the growing amount of litter they're seeing in their neighborhoods. Now they're taking matters into their own hands by cleaning it up themselves.
Fairfax IT employee arrested in connection to embezzlement of more than 150 county Wi-Fi routers
A Maryland man who works for the Fairfax County Department of Information and Technology has been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to police for allegedly embezzling more than 150 of the county's Wi-Fi routers.
19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 15-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Andy Amaya was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block...
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
foxbaltimore.com
Man accidentally discharged gun in Arundel Mills Mall, two people hurt while running away
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man accidentally discharged a firearm in the food court at Arundel Mills Mall leaving two people injured while they ran away from the incident. Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Lieutenant, A.J Gardiner says that no one was injured by gunfire. Visitors of the...
Police on scene after a gun is accidentally fired at Arundel Mills Mall
Police are currently on the scene at Arundel Mills Mall following an accidental discharge of a firearm in the food court.
Bay Net
Student Charged With Theft And Disorderly At General Smallwood Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On the morning of September 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School stole shoes from another student and became disorderly when confronted by administrators. Administrators summonsed the School Resource Officer, who detained the student and was able to deescalate the situation. The student was...
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools propose new boundaries for elementary, middle schools
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland has unveiled proposed boundary changes aimed at tackling the massive increase in enrollment in recent years, with more growth expected soon. Since 2014, the school system has added some 11,000 students to classrooms around the county, and leaders expect another 7,000 students...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired investigation underway at Arundel Mills Mall, police say
HANOVER, Md. - Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired. According...
mocoshow.com
MPD Seeks Public’s Assistance in Murder of Montgomery County Man Last Thursday
Per the Metropolitan Police Department: Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the 3000 block of Adams Street, Northeast. At approximately 12:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting.
Investigation underway after 2 separate stabbings in NW DC within 12 hours
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two separate stabbings that happened in Northwest D.C. within less than 12 hours of each other on Saturday. The first stabbing happened on D Street Northwest, off of Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, according to a 3:34 a.m. tweet from police. Officers say two men and a woman were suspected to be involved in the incident. At the time of the incident both men were wearing dark hoodies while it is unknown what the woman was wearing. No information was released about the condition of the victim.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police visit Boys & Girls Club in O'Donnell Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police visit the Boy & Girs Club at O’Donnell Heights to talk to the youth about police work in different scenarios. Treats were also part of the day because officers gave out delicious donuts. The youth and the officers had a great time...
foxbaltimore.com
Charging documents detail Baltimore County park manager's 'obsession' with rape victim
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County park manager sexually abused another park employee for months after their consensual relationship ended, according to the charging documents. Michael Browning, 71, of Baldwin, is facing a number of charges, including seven counts of rape and assault. Browning, the manager of Gunpowder...
foxbaltimore.com
35-year-old man shot in the hand, officers could not find crime scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says a 35-year-old man was shot in the hand early this morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police said at approximately 5 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital where a victim suffering a graze wound to the hand walked in looking for treatment.
foxbaltimore.com
Climate protesters who blocked Beltway in Montgomery Co. on July 4 sentenced to jail time
Montgomery County, Md. (7News) — The 13 people who blocked the Colesville Road exit of the Beltway for a climate demonstration on July 4 were sentenced this week to four days in jail. The state recommended a community service sentence without jail time for the 13 members of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot multiple times in Owings Mills in critical condition, police say
The Baltimore County Police Department says a man was shot multiple times early this morning in Owings Mills. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court. The victim was taken to the hospital, police say, where he remains in critical condition. This...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying three suspects who allegedly stole an ATM machine on Sept. 30th. Police said the suspects went into a Carryout on 1644 N. Milton Avenue at approximately 4 p.m., and took the ATM. The suspects walked the ATM out...
foxbaltimore.com
New violent video emerges as parents vent at town hall on Baltimore County Public Schools
It was a forum hosted by the Baltimore County Parent Student Coalition set to discuss what parents say are ongoing issues in Baltimore County Public Schools. At times the meeting turned into an emotional outpouring as teachers vented and a student talked fear. "Trying to help your kids do the...
