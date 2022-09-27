Read full article on original website
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO Patrol Public Lands In The Verde Valley
Verde Valley Public Lands Patrol Over the weekend, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive patrol on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. Deputies connected with folks who were using the lands for recreational camping and some users who were using the land for residential use. YCSO has seen a pattern of this residential use being associated with increased littering, the abuse of methamphetamine, and areas being inaccessible to visitors hoping to utilize the area for day or short camping trips. These details have resulted in arrests, criminal citations, education, and referrals to local resources including those in mental health. Deputies were pleased to come across a large group of concerned employees from Vortex ATV Rentals and volunteers from trashdogsaz.org who were conducting their own cleanup of trash left in this same area. YCSO will implement additional details in the coming weeks and continue to work to make sure our public lands are preserved and stay available for shared recreational use by our whole community.
knau.org
Flagstaff businesses near NAU campus report increase in illegal parking
Some Flagstaff businesses surrounding the campus of Northern Arizona University say they’re seeing an increase in non-patrons using their customer parking lots. NAU reports receiving numerous complaints on the matter. University officials say they’ll reinforce parking rules among students and staff. They recommend purchasing an NAU parking permit, carpooling...
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley is Looking for Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, Parks Arts and Recreation Commission, and the Library Board of Trustees. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
azbigmedia.com
ABI Multifamily sells 10 luxury Sedona cabins for $3,167,500
ABI Multifamily, the leading multifamily brokerage and advisory services firm in the Western U.S., announced the $3,167,500 / $316,750 per unit / $615.05 per square foot sale of Destination @ Oak Creek, a retreat featuring luxury Sedona cabins located at 6401 North State Route 89A. ABI Multifamily’s Patrick Burch and John Klocek represented the seller in this transaction.
nhonews.com
Award-winning Diné filmmaker and former forensic photographer captures life and death on the Navajo Reservation in “Shutter”
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The accolades for Ramona Emerson’s new book “Shutter” are coming in — it is one of 10 books announced Sept. 16 for the 2022 National Book Award Longlist for fiction as a “debut that is part paranormal horror and part coming-of-age story.”
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
SignalsAZ
Those Stripes on the Highways Before Flagstaff Gets Snow
Before the first snowflakes fall in northern Arizona, one of the most common questions we get in ADOT’s North Central District office is: “What are those white stripes on the highways around Flagstaff?”. Did a tanker spring a leak? Did we groove the road? Could it be the...
theprescotttimes.com
Just In Now Traffic Delays On Glassford Hill Road
Irrigation Leak Repair on Glassford Hill Road May Cause Traffic Delays. Town of Prescott Valley Streets crews has traffic control set up today on Glassford Hill Road near Centre Court to repair an irrigation leak. Work may extend overnight. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area. For...
flagscanner.com
MAJOR INCIDENT: Wrong way driver collison and fire on I-40 this morning
From Summit FD: At approximately 0400 hours on the morning of 9/26/22, SFMD Engine 31, Engine 32, Battalion 30 and Flagstaff Fire Department Tender 4 were dispatched to the report of a wrong-way driver involved in a collision near the Interstate 40/Townsend-Winona Road interchange. On arrival, Engine 31 found two...
