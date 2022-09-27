Read full article on original website
Small dog embarks on trip from Laredo to NYC, to reunite with family
The lost dog of a migrant family that was separated from her loved ones for months before finally being found in Del Rio by the leader of a Laredo pets organization is finally going to reunite with her family. The nearly 1-year-old Miniature Pinscher Chihuahua named "Chiripa," or "Fluke" in...
Keller Williams to launch program for free licensing to those who serve the community
The local Keller Williams franchise is about to launch a program offering free courses and services for people to become a certified real estate agent, as long as they have served the community in a specific way. The program follows in the footsteps of KW Military, which is a program...
11 things to do in Laredo this weekend
Looking for something to do in the Gateway City? Look no further!. This weekend has plenty in store for Laredoans looking for a night out in the streets of Laredo. From live music to comedy to a painting class, you're sure to find something to do with our guide to the weekend.
Goodwill announces grand opening of new Laredo outlet store
A store that helps many people in need is about to get a second location early next week. Goodwill will be celebrating Monday the official grand opening of a new outlet store, located at 11914 Conly Road, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the occasion at 8:30 a.m. The organization...
Therapy dogs cheer TAMIU students
Therapy dogs were brought by officers from the Laredo Police Department to Texas A&M International Thursday. The event was part of TAMIU's commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Week. TAMIU said that the officers introduced the canines to the university community and discussed the importance of certified police therapy dogs. The...
Stash house with 26 people inside found in central Laredo
A stash house was recently discovered in central Laredo after a call from a concerned citizen. The incident occurred on Monday, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. A call from a Laredoan alerted law enforcement to the possible stash house in the area of East Musser Street. The U.S. Border...
Photos: Teen arrested after leading police, agents on chase up I-35
A teenager was arrested last week for trying to transport 10 people in the country illegally north of Laredo. The Encinal Police Department stated that a 17-year-old man was arrested for driving the 10 individuals, who themselves were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol. EPD stated that USBP pursued the vehicle...
Laredo man allegedly stabbed niece with garden shears
A man allegedly stabbed his niece with a pair of garden shears and punched her in the face after an argument, according to the Laredo Police Department. Humberto Solis was arrested on Sept. 22. The 53-year-old man was charged with Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon (F/1). Solis was remanded to...
Laredo man allegedly stole wallet after a traffic accident
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing another man's wallet after they were involved in a car accident together and using it to spend money at a convenience store, according to the Laredo Police Department. Ignacio Salinas IV was arrested on Tuesday. The 33-year-old man was served six pending outstanding...
Man in serious condition after car falls off Laredo expressway
A car fell off a Laredo expressway Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop. The Laredo Fire Department said that crews responded to a reported motor vehicle accident as a car had fallen off the expressway. Crews discovered...
LPD: Teen arrested for pulling knife on neighbors over parking space
A Laredo teenager was wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a knife over a parking space. LPD announced on Thursday that Angel Villalobos was Laredo Crime Stoppers' Most Wanted individual this week. He was found and later arrested later same day, police confirmed. Villalobos...
LPD: Drunk driver hit vehicle, collided with wall trying to flee
A woman was arrested for allegedly hitting another vehicle while driving intoxicated then colliding into a brick wall while trying to flee the scene, according to the Laredo Police Department. Consuelo Esperanza Venegas was arrested at the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue on Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was charged with...
Webb Co. declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Following this week's proclamation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Webb County leaders, local advocate organizations and the Sheriff’s Department proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during an event Wednesday. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, the awareness month had originally evolved from the Day of Unity...
