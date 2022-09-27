ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

I’m a mum-of-six and here’s the easy way I get my children to do their chores – it works every time

By Abigail Wilson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

GETTING your children to help around the house and do their chores isn’t always easy.

Whether they simply refuse to help out or take ages to be persuaded, it can feel very frustrating for already tired parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6lTc_0iCIaLjq00
A mum-of-six has revealed how she speaks to her children when they say they don't want to do their chores Credit: TikTok/@sharon.a.life

But fear not, as one mum-of-six has revealed how she gets her children to help around the house and complete their chores.

Known on TikTok as ‘sharon.a.life’, the savvy mum has a whopping 281.2k followers and 10.2million likes on the video sharing platform.

Sharon recently revealed that every day before her children start the first day of school, she announces the two chores that each child will have to do for the next year.

She gathers her family together and explains what everyone will be doing so there is no confusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1W2x_0iCIaLjq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEZ80_0iCIaLjq00

The tasks are split into morning chores, which need to be done before school, and evening chores that they could do after school.

The mum tried to make the tasks age appropriate, giving her youngest the simple task of cleaning the door knobs each morning, and putting her five-year-old in charge of feeding the dog.

Other morning chores included her seven-year-old taking the rubbish out, her nine-year-old cleaning the bathroom and her 12-year-old was in charge of the dishwasher.

TikTok users were very impressed with Sharon’s way of handing out chores, but were left curious if her children actually stuck to it.

One mum asked Sharon: “How do you handle it if they don’t do their chores or complain/don’t want to do it?”.

In one of her recent videos, Sharon responded to the question and revealed an example of a conversation she would have with her children if they said they didn’t want to do their chores.

She said: “What’s up? Why are you throwing a fit? You don’t wanna do your chore?

“Yeah, understandable, no-one really likes doing chores.

“It’s only like five minutes though, and I bet if you put a song on and try to beat it, you could do it in way less than that, it’s really not that bad.

“You still don’t want to do it? Well, we all contribute to the mess, so we all contribute to picking up, right?

“I don’t make food just for me, I make it for the whole family.

“I don’t do dishes just for me, I do it for the whole family.

“Yeah ok, well you don’t have to do it right now, you can do it whenever you want.

“Just remember, you can’t play with friends or have any tech time until it’s done, ok?

“I know, I’m sorry you don’t like that rule, that’s just how it is.

“I’m happy to help you as soon as you start - I’m not going to do it for you, so just let me know once you start and I’m happy to come and help, just let me know”.

Sharon’s video has clearly impressed many, as in just four days, it has quickly racked up a whopping 343.6k views.

It has 43.7k likes, 343 comments and 584 shares.

Parents were very impressed with Sharon’s way of dealing with a child that doesn’t want to do chores and were grateful for the helpful advice.

One person said: “Wow, that was great. Love all the options and outcomes explained”.

Another added: “I feel like this was so realistic and helpful! Vs the videos on TikTok where everyone just assumes kids will understand the 1st time they are asked”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1AZn_0iCIaLjq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLdB7_0iCIaLjq00

A third commented: “That's a good approach! Thanks”.

Someone else claimed: “I’ve been looking for this!!! Thank you!!!!!”

