ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TyNX_0iCIa23I00

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults.

On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams , among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.

Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” claims Tariq Hassan, the chief marketing and digital officer for McDonald’s U.S., in a statement included with Tuesday’s press release.

Each meal comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets, as well as fries and a drink. Inside the box, customers will also find one of four figurines — including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie — each created in the image of Cactus Buddy, the four-eyed smiley-face mascot for Cactus Plant Flea Market. Cactus Buddy, too, is among the four available figurines.

Here’s the wealthiest person in Ohio, Forbes says

The box itself has also been designed in the streetwear brand’s “signature style,” according to McDonald’s, featuring imagery of a four-eyed Grimace visiting a McDonald’s alongside Cactus Buddy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AypMy_0iCIa23I00
Grimace and Cactus Buddy — the signature mascot for Cactus Plant Flea Market — are pictured on the side of the Cactus Plant Flea Market meal boxes. (McDonald’s)

Cactus Plant Flea Market Boxes will be available for in-store, drive-thru, delivery and online customers starting Oct. 3.

Those ordering via the McDonald’s app will also be entered for a chance to win exclusive McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, and something called a “Grimace Chair” which was not pictured among the photos included in Tuesday’s release. (Some of this merchandise will also be available to purchase straight from McDonald’s at cpfmmcdonalds.com starting on Oct. 3.)

It’s unclear when the promotion is scheduled to end, but the imagery on the packaging itself appears to offer a hint that the boxes won’t be available for very long.

“Limited edition!” both Grimace and the Cactus Buddy appear to be screaming at the top of their (presumably) four-lunged bodies, according to a speech bubble printed on the box.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Life sentence for murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors

The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday. A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022

McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
RESTAURANTS
Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
FOOD & DRINKS
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tariq Hassan
Person
Kanye
Person
Pharrell Williams
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Meal#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Mcnuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

A location restaurant has failed its annual inspection.Mae Mu/Unsplash. Food trucks offer an easy alternative for both restaurant owners and patrons. Restaurant owners have a significantly reduced point of entry cost to open a food truck and to serve customers, while guests can often receive a quality, freshly produced meal for less than what they’d spend at a more traditional restaurant. However, despite operating out of a moving vehicle, these restaurants are still the subject of annual health inspections. Naturally, some inspection variables do not exist simply because of the preparation method, but food truck operators are not able to open up shop without approval from their city of origin. One locally operated food truck recently failed its annual health inspection.
TUCSON, AZ
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy