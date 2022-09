The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will take its 4-0 record to Bemidji this week on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. The Storm took down Cambridge-Isanti 22-12 in a rain-soaked game last week, while the Lumberjacks check in at 0-4 after a loss at Brainerd last week. Kickoff is set for...

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO