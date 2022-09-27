ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

WJON

First Ever ROCORI Habitat House Moves to New St. Cloud Lot

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - ROCORI High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the home to it's new St. Cloud address early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Alzheimer’s Fight Gets Boost In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The fight to end Alzheimer’s got a big boost in St. Cloud. The Walk To End Alzheimer’s in St. Cloud raised $103,000 thanks to the work of 57 teams and over 450 participants. The top fundraising team was Team Sand, walking in honor...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

6 Awesome Vintage St. Cloud, MN Items For Sale on Etsy

I love a good Etsy find. It's such a great site for trying to find unique pieces to give as gifts or get a little something to treat yourself. I did a search of "St. Cloud Minnesota" on the site and found a bunch of really cool vintage items from our neck of the woods.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?

Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?

UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud

My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DULUTH, MN
WJON

What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?

When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Local Event Addresses Need For Affordable Childcare In Central Minnesota

WE NEED TO FIND ANSWERS FOR CHILDCARE IN MINNESOTA. People who have children know how expensive it is to raise a family in the state of Minnesota. Sometimes parents need the income, but just can't find the right balance for childcare outside the home, so make the decision to have one parent stay home as the caretaker. Although having a parent with their children all day long can be a good thing, sometimes the financial difficulties make it really hard to provide your children with everything they need to be happy and healthy. A free event is coming to St. Cloud on October 11th, from 7:30 am - 9 am to help address the childcare crisis that we are experiencing in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Hurricane Hits Near St. Cloud Fire Chief’s Former Home

(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s Fire Chief says it is hard to stand by as a hurricane hits his former community. Matt Love moved to the Granite City after serving as Fort Meyers Beach Florida’s chief for six years. The community is on Estero Island, three feet above sea level. Love says as of Wednesday Morning, the barrier island community had its emergency services suspended, meaning they are no longer taking 911 calls.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

‘Weird & Bizarre’ Class Offered By St. Cloud Community Ed

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- From Bigfoot to Aliens, you can explore the world of the weird and bizarre this fall. St. Cloud Community Education is offering an eight-week online course called "Philosophy of the Weird and Bizarre: Ghosts, Demons, Aliens, Bigfoot and more!". The class has been organized by...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Win Tickets to Cirque Italia Water Circus in St. Cloud!

Cirque Italia Silver: Water Circus is coming to thrill at dazzle at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and 96.7 The River has tickets for you to see the show!. Win your way into the performance on Saturday, October 1st at 1:30 PM, just by opening the River mobile app and chatting in the keyword: "CIRCUS"
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Former Press Bar Owner Sentenced for Arson

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to the place as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money. A federal judge today, sentenced 43-year-old Andrew Welsh to just under six years in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Community Policy