ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manufacturing jobs at highest since 1970s

By Devan Markham, Stephanie Haines
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMtXv_0iCIXz4900

( NewsNation ) — Manufacturing and factory jobs have skyrocketed across the U.S. despite living in an era of high inflation and shortages, new data reflects. More people have joined the manufacturing workforce than in pre-pandemic times.

Manufacturers cut 1.3 million jobs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic . But since then, the most recent jobs report revealed that there are almost 13 million people with manufacturing jobs — the most since November 2008. The all-time peak for jobs in manufacturing was back in 1979.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , 22,000 more people started jobs in manufacturing in August. Close to 300,000 more people were employed so far this year. And 67,000 more people are working in manufacturing than before the pandemic.

Mortgage rates jump past 6% for 1st time since 2008

A recent McKinsey and Company report found most manufacturing jobs are for cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, computers and electronics, machinery, metals, chemicals and transportation production.

Earlier this month Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the recession of the pandemic was unique because consumers wanted more goods rather than services.

The pandemic challenged the global supply chain and, as a result, many businesses are trying to rely less on outsourcing production . But an ongoing worker shortage is still a challenge for the industry.

The National Association of Manufacturers said there were more than 800,000 job openings in July 2022, and predicts that by 2030, more than 2 million jobs will go unfilled if recruiters don’t do more to encourage people to join the industry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Should you drain your pool before a hurricane?

(NEXSTAR) – The internet is full of useful advice for protecting your home ahead of a hurricane, including FEMA’s guides for retrofitting or reinforcing your doors or windows, or Miami-Dade County’s tips for trimming your shrubs or trees before any loose branches become high-speed projectiles. The one thing you probably shouldn’t touch, however, is the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
KREX

Chronic Wasting Disease Mandatory Testing Returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Chronic Wasting Disease is a neurological disorder that primarily affects deer. Biologist Brad Banulis with Colorado Parks and Wildlife told me it’s caused by something called a prion which is a non-living organism of unknown origin that can persist for years. Scientists don’t know for sure how those prions spread […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Fruita shuts out Grand Junction

Fruita monument hosted Grand Junction in a big divisional softball game. Fruita's pitcher Chole Padilla was dominant. She struck out 10 batters in this contest and kept the Grand Junction Tigers scoreless. Fruita's Peyton Sheer got the party started with a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd. They would add 3 more on Olivia Wirth's bases-loaded double in the 3rd. Fruita would build a 4-0 lead and would cruise to a 7-0 victory.
FRUITA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey And Company#Pharmaceuticals#Chemicals#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Industry#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy