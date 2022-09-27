If the Detroit Tigers had a "most reliable starter" award, catcher Eric Haase would vote for right-hander Drew Hutchison, a 32-year-old veteran who has been designated for assignment twice this season. Hutchison, an Opening Day starter for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, also ranks second on the team this season with 17 starts. The leader, Tarik Skubal, completed 21 starts before undergoing left flexor tendon surgery. Casey Mize, another young pitcher, only made two starts before...

