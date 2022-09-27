Read full article on original website
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended his decision to play Tua Tagovailoa against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, as the quarterback left on a stretcher due to a head injury days after he cleared concussion protocols during a Sunday game.
dukebasketballreport.com
Scheyer On The NBA Possibly Ending One-And-Done Restrictions
As you may have heard, the NBA is considering ending the the one-and-done rule, which would allow high school basketball players to go directly to the league without waiting a year. Frankly, we have never understood this. First, it turns the NBA into a combination of baby sitters and development...
NBA・
Boston reportedly cuts training camp invitee Denzel Valentine after Blake Griffin news
The Boston Celtics have reportedly cut camp invitee Denzel Valentine to make room for their signing of veteran big man Blake Griffin according to new reporting from The Athletic NBA insiders Jared Weiss and Shams Charania. Valentine had been playing for the Maine Celtics (Boston’s G League affiliate) at the...
Drew Hutchison carries the load for Detroit Tigers going into final start of 2022
If the Detroit Tigers had a "most reliable starter" award, catcher Eric Haase would vote for right-hander Drew Hutchison, a 32-year-old veteran who has been designated for assignment twice this season. Hutchison, an Opening Day starter for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, also ranks second on the team this season with 17 starts. The leader, Tarik Skubal, completed 21 starts before undergoing left flexor tendon surgery. Casey Mize, another young pitcher, only made two starts before...
