Eagles fans are known for being some of the toughest in the NFL. They cheer, boo, shout, heckle and — for one fan transplanted to Southwest Florida — stand in extremely dangerous winds as a hurricane barrels toward home.
Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London
I've never been an overly big football fan. I enjoy the camaraderie of watching a game with friends and family and all the great football snacks, but when it comes to the actual sport it's just never been my cup of tea. The cheerleaders that dance on the sidelines of...
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
RED 12 BLACK 1 (7 Innings) The Red got a big win over the Black to make the series 2-1 in favor of the Black. They did collect sixteen hits, including three home runs, two triples and two doubles. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Kole Krier from Maple Grove High School started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Ty Sherman from Waukesha, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.
Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
(27-25, 25-20, 25-16)(Ava Athman had 10 kills and 5 blocks for Sauk Rapids-RIce) (25-17, 26-24, 24-26, 25-13)(Kayla Sexton had 22 kills and 11 digs and Ellie Kleinfelter added 5 kills and 16 digs for the Crusaders who improve to 11-6) Rocori 3, Fergus Falls 0. (25-15, 25-6, 25-15)(Kate Holthaus had...
