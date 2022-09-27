RED 12 BLACK 1 (7 Innings) The Red got a big win over the Black to make the series 2-1 in favor of the Black. They did collect sixteen hits, including three home runs, two triples and two doubles. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Kole Krier from Maple Grove High School started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Ty Sherman from Waukesha, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

BASEBALL ・ 4 HOURS AGO