KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
knsiradio.com
Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
State Patrol: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon. A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas...
The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota
Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
Clear Lake in Pictures [GALLERY]
Clear Lake is in focus on WJON's Small Town series. Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud along Highway 10 and intersecting with Minnesota State Highway 24.
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
Minnesota State Trooper Involved in a Crash With Wrong-Way Driver
RICE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trooper was involved in a Highway 10 crash near Rice late Thursday night. The patrol says the trooper was responding to a wrong-way driver at around 10:45 p.m. when the crash happened. Records show the trooper was heading east with their lights and...
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
St Cloud Superman Arrested On Two Charges
St Cloud's, one and only, St Cloud Superman aka John Fillah was arrested Thursday, September 15th by St Cloud Police for disorderly conduct and blocking an intersection. According to St Cloud Crime Watchers, Fillah was driving through St Cloud State's campus in his politically decorated vehicle yelling slurs and honking his clown horn at students, campus staff and St Cloud State University security officers..
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Three People Rescued From Mississippi River After Capsizing Canoe
ST. CLOUD -- Three people were rescued from the Mississippi River after capsizing their canoe Monday afternoon. The call came in around 12:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Clearwater Road, south of the River Bluffs Boat Landing. Authorities arrived to find a capsized canoe and kayak and three adults...
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota
RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV in southern Minnesota
A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway. The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.
Authorities identify construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul
A Stillwater man has been identified as the construction worker killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in downtown St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department on Thursday identified the victim as 61-year-old Peter M. Davis, who had recently retired from St. Paul Regional Water Services after a 44-year career.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
lakesarearadio.net
Swatting Calls Sent to Multiple Minnesota Schools Linked to Phone Number in Ethiopia
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man fired rounds at SUV, hitting woman he ‘didn’t mean to shoot’
An SUV was fired at by a St. Paul man early on Monday on the city’s East Side; one of the bullets allegedly ricocheted off the sidewalk, wounding an 18-year-old woman he knew, who he then transported to a motel rather than the hospital. After the incident, the lady...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
