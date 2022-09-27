ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Bison and Johnnies Win Homecoming, Vikings Face Saints in London

The North Dakota State University and St. John's University football teams came up with big wins in front of their homecoming crowds, the Granite City Lumberjacks completed a weekend sweep, and the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University men's hockey teams got their seasons off to a hot start on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins lost in Detroit, the St. Cloud Norsemen were swept by Aberdeen, and the Gopher football team suffered their first loss of the year. On Sunday the Minnesota Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints in London, and the Wild will travel to Chicago for their third preseason game.
St. Cloud, MN
