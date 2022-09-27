Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Sam Burns knew INSTANTLY about this golf rule, but did you?!
Sam Burns, who is the defending champion of the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour, knew instantly about this golf rule that is rarely used - but did you?!. Burns, 26, came into this tournament - the second of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season - fresh off helping the U.S. side clinch the Presidents Cup.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"
Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
Golf.com
Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play
To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy mounts another Sunday charge at St. Andrews and again comes up just short
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — We’re not talking deja vu all over again. Not quite. But it was close. Two-and-a-bit months on from his ultimately disappointing closing round of 70 and third-place finish in the 150th Open Championship, Rory McIlroy’s return to the Old Course at St. Andrews followed an eerily familiar script. Only the numbers and geographic origin of his conqueror were different.
Golf Digest
Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole
To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
thecomeback.com
Pro golfer makes hole-in-one, doesn’t know it
For amateur and pro golfers alike, a hole-in-one is maybe the best feeling you can have. There’s a certain thrill about standing on the tee box and watching your shot drop in the hole from well over 100 yards away. MJ Daffue recently experienced part of that. Daffue made...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship
Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
Golf Digest
This Gary Woodland tee shot ending up where it did feels like a legitimate act of God
We've seen golf balls end up in some pretty strange places over the years on the PGA Tour. Trees, swimming pools, parking lots, hospitality tents, you name it. And yet we can say with complete confidence that we've never seen a ball end up where Gary Woodland's tee ball ended up on the first hole at CC of Jackson on Thursday at the Sanderson Farms.
NASCAR Decides on Bowman’s Waiver As He’ll Miss Talladega
Bowman crashed last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
Golf Digest
‘Absolutely horrible’: Wicked weather made Friday’s round at the Dunhill Links one of the all-time worst
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It wasn’t impossible, as tournament leader Richard Mansell’s four-under-par 68 over the Old Course illustrated amidst much carnage elsewhere. But no one in the 168-strong professional field was arguing the case that the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie was anything other than a thoroughly unpleasant experience.
