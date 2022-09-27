To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.

GOLF ・ 20 HOURS AGO