Friday was a good day to be a Braves fan. The anticipation for the all-important series against the Mets was tremendous, but news broke earlier in the day that the Braves had re-signed Charlie Morton to a 1-year $20 million dollar extension, with a club option for the same AAV and no buyout the year after, the exact extension that Charlie signed around this time last year. Of course, Charlie has not been as good this year as he was last year, but it is perfectly reasonable to believe that a normal offseason in which he doesn’t have to rehab a broken leg and some simple regression to the mean on his home run to fly ball rate could return Charlie to his dominant form next season. If Charlie repeats his performance from this season, the contract is an overpay, but not an awful one, especially given his leadership presence, but if Charlie gets back to what he was last season, then this is a great deal. This deal replaces the $20 million club option that Charlie had for the 2023 season, so the Braves essentially got an extra club option on there in exchange for signing Charlie a bit early.

