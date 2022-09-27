ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

batterypower.com

Brian Snitker on facing the Mets, injury updates for Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies

Throughout this season, Brian Snitker has made it a point to stress a one day at a time methodology, but even he had to admit that there is plenty of excitement coming into this weekend’s series against the New York Mets. Snitker and the Braves are expecting a playoff atmosphere for Friday night’s series opener against the Mets and Jacob deGrom.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Starting Nine: Mets-Braves showdown is here, and promises to be epic

The No. 2 seed in the National League bracket, the Atlanta Braves East title streak and the New York Mets trying to avoid what will be considered another collapse. While the division won’t be completely decided by Sunday night, the stakes are clear as the division rivals meet in the biggest series of the season, beginning Friday night at Truist Park, with the Mets up one game after their walk-off win and the Braves’ walk-off loss Wednesday.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Braves vs. Mets game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to take the lead in the NL East division Saturday night when they continue a three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Atlanta took the opener Friday, 5-2 and pulled into a tie with New York for the division lead. The Braves will have their work cut out for them against Max Scherzer Saturday night. Atlanta will counter with 20-game winner Kyle Wright.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: September 29th

1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
MLB
batterypower.com

October 1: Braves 4, Mets 2

The Atlanta Braves hit two more homers and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL East with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Truist Park. Atlanta fell behind early, but came roaring back. Matt Olson tied the game with a run-scoring single in the fourth. After the Mets retook the lead, Dansby Swanson delivered one of the biggest swings of the season with a two-run home run off of Max Scherzer to put the Braves back in front 3-2. Olson added a solo shot of his own in the sixth. Kyle Wright wasn’t at his best, but did enough to keep the Braves in it and picked up his 21st win of the season.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
batterypower.com

Braves open 3-game series in Atlanta to decide the National League East

With just six games remaining in the 2022 regular season, the Atlanta Braves will begin their most crucial series yet when they begin a three-game set against the New York Mets Friday night. The Braves enter play Friday one game back in the NL East standings and need to sweep the three-game series in order to claim the tie breaker advantage should the two teams tie at the end of the season.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Kris Medlen sets a new major league record

1914: The Robins stop Grover Cleveland Alexander’s win streak at nine games, defeating the, Phillies 2-1, behind Jeff Pfeffer. Alexander is done in by three Phillies errors. In front of a handful of fans, the pennant-winning Braves top the Giants, 7-1 in the first of two. Boston then beats up Christy Mathewson for six runs in three innings, but the game ends in a 7-7 tie. For the second year in a row Matty (24-13) will finish with more victories than walks (23).
MLB
batterypower.com

Brian Snitker, Austin Riley on Max Fried’s performance, Friday’s win over Mets

The Atlanta Braves struck the first blow Friday taking the first game of a pivotal three-game series against the New York Mets, 5-2. That win pulled Atlanta back into a tie for the NL East lead. It was the second straight time that the Braves have defeated Jacob deGrom who struck out 11, but allowed three solo home runs and exited after the sixth inning.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Daily Hammer Podcast: Disappointing dose of deja vu for Atlanta

For the second straight Wednesday, the Braves experienced a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. This time around, the Braves actually came back twice but loss the game in extra innings. Though there were a few encouraging signs, such as the bullpen and Matt Olson continuing to work his way out of an extended slump, the end result is Atlanta once again falling one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

PTBNL Episode 15: Mets series deep dive, Bryce Elder and more

Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week to discuss the Braves disappointing loss Wednesday in Washington and preview the big three-game series against the New York Mets coming up this weekend at Truist Park. They discuss how both teams got here and the upcoming pitching matchups for the series. They also take a look at the recent performance of Bryce Elder and take a cursory look at the final series in Miami should those games matter.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Braves News: Charlie Morton extension, big win, more

Friday was a good day to be a Braves fan. The anticipation for the all-important series against the Mets was tremendous, but news broke earlier in the day that the Braves had re-signed Charlie Morton to a 1-year $20 million dollar extension, with a club option for the same AAV and no buyout the year after, the exact extension that Charlie signed around this time last year. Of course, Charlie has not been as good this year as he was last year, but it is perfectly reasonable to believe that a normal offseason in which he doesn’t have to rehab a broken leg and some simple regression to the mean on his home run to fly ball rate could return Charlie to his dominant form next season. If Charlie repeats his performance from this season, the contract is an overpay, but not an awful one, especially given his leadership presence, but if Charlie gets back to what he was last season, then this is a great deal. This deal replaces the $20 million club option that Charlie had for the 2023 season, so the Braves essentially got an extra club option on there in exchange for signing Charlie a bit early.
MLB
batterypower.com

Braves, Mets tied for NL East lead, Wild Card race tightens

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are once again tied for the lead in the NL East division after Atlanta pulled out a 5-2 win against Jacob deGrom Friday night. The Braves will face another tough test Saturday in Max Scherzer, but once again, control their own destiny. The race for the final wild card spot remained tight and weather could play a big part over the next couple of days. Below is a look at where the National League’s playoff pictures stands heading into play Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Marcell Ozuna returns to lineup, William Contreras sits

The long ball played a big part in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win Friday night over the Mets and they will be looking for more of the same Saturday. Michael Harris slots back into the third spot in the order for the Braves Saturday. Harris is finishing the season strong hitting .324/.343/.569 with a 151 wRC+ in 26 games since September 1.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

NL East showdown on tap, final Wild Card spot still up for grabs

All eyes will be focused on the NL East Friday night when they Atlanta Braves begin a pivotal three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Atlanta enters the series a game back of New York in the standings and has little margin for error with six games remaining in the regular season. Below is a look at where the National League’s playoff picture stands heading into play Friday.
ATLANTA, GA

