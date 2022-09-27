Read full article on original website
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on facing the Mets, injury updates for Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies
Throughout this season, Brian Snitker has made it a point to stress a one day at a time methodology, but even he had to admit that there is plenty of excitement coming into this weekend’s series against the New York Mets. Snitker and the Braves are expecting a playoff atmosphere for Friday night’s series opener against the Mets and Jacob deGrom.
batterypower.com
Starting Nine: Mets-Braves showdown is here, and promises to be epic
The No. 2 seed in the National League bracket, the Atlanta Braves East title streak and the New York Mets trying to avoid what will be considered another collapse. While the division won’t be completely decided by Sunday night, the stakes are clear as the division rivals meet in the biggest series of the season, beginning Friday night at Truist Park, with the Mets up one game after their walk-off win and the Braves’ walk-off loss Wednesday.
batterypower.com
Braves vs. Mets game thread
The Atlanta Braves will try to take the lead in the NL East division Saturday night when they continue a three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Atlanta took the opener Friday, 5-2 and pulled into a tie with New York for the division lead. The Braves will have their work cut out for them against Max Scherzer Saturday night. Atlanta will counter with 20-game winner Kyle Wright.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: September 29th
1959: In Game 2 of the three-game playoff, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Braves in 12 innings, 6-5, at the Los Angeles Coliseum to clinch the National League pennant. Gil Hodges scores the winning run on a throwing error by Felix Mantilla. 2009: Chris Iannetta hits a two-run...
batterypower.com
October 1: Braves 4, Mets 2
The Atlanta Braves hit two more homers and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL East with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Truist Park. Atlanta fell behind early, but came roaring back. Matt Olson tied the game with a run-scoring single in the fourth. After the Mets retook the lead, Dansby Swanson delivered one of the biggest swings of the season with a two-run home run off of Max Scherzer to put the Braves back in front 3-2. Olson added a solo shot of his own in the sixth. Kyle Wright wasn’t at his best, but did enough to keep the Braves in it and picked up his 21st win of the season.
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
batterypower.com
Braves use familiar formula, homers and pitching to take down Max Scherzer and the Mets
Behind a solid start from Kyle Wright, the top of the lineup, and a terrific 4-inning, scoreless outing from the bullpen, the Braves beat Max Scherzer and the Mets and took the second game of The Series of the Year to grab a 1-game lead in the NL East for the first time this season.
batterypower.com
Braves sign Charlie Morton to one year, $20 million deal for 2023 with a 2024 club option
It is hard, at times, to quantify how valuable a veteran leader like the Braves’ Charlie Morton. However, if you ask basically anyone in the Atlanta Braves’ clubhouse about Morton, they will talk about not only his performance on the field, but also his steady stewardship of that locker room, in particular the Braves’ pitching staff.
batterypower.com
Austin Riley’s slumping, and there’d be no better time to break out than vs. Mets
ATLANTA — Austin Riley is in the midst of a career year, and a defining one with his first All-Star Game appearance and new contract. But going into the biggest season of the season, the Atlanta Braves third baseman finds himself dealing with something very different. A slump. “I...
batterypower.com
Braves open 3-game series in Atlanta to decide the National League East
With just six games remaining in the 2022 regular season, the Atlanta Braves will begin their most crucial series yet when they begin a three-game set against the New York Mets Friday night. The Braves enter play Friday one game back in the NL East standings and need to sweep the three-game series in order to claim the tie breaker advantage should the two teams tie at the end of the season.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Kris Medlen sets a new major league record
1914: The Robins stop Grover Cleveland Alexander’s win streak at nine games, defeating the, Phillies 2-1, behind Jeff Pfeffer. Alexander is done in by three Phillies errors. In front of a handful of fans, the pennant-winning Braves top the Giants, 7-1 in the first of two. Boston then beats up Christy Mathewson for six runs in three innings, but the game ends in a 7-7 tie. For the second year in a row Matty (24-13) will finish with more victories than walks (23).
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker, Austin Riley on Max Fried’s performance, Friday’s win over Mets
The Atlanta Braves struck the first blow Friday taking the first game of a pivotal three-game series against the New York Mets, 5-2. That win pulled Atlanta back into a tie for the NL East lead. It was the second straight time that the Braves have defeated Jacob deGrom who struck out 11, but allowed three solo home runs and exited after the sixth inning.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Disappointing dose of deja vu for Atlanta
For the second straight Wednesday, the Braves experienced a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. This time around, the Braves actually came back twice but loss the game in extra innings. Though there were a few encouraging signs, such as the bullpen and Matt Olson continuing to work his way out of an extended slump, the end result is Atlanta once again falling one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Battle of aces kicks of wild weekend at Truist
It is quite simple for the Braves this weekend in Atlanta: they have to at least win this series, and really need to sweep it, to have a true chance at winning a 5th straight NL East Division crown. Can it be done? Sure. Will it be done? That remains...
batterypower.com
PTBNL Episode 15: Mets series deep dive, Bryce Elder and more
Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back this week to discuss the Braves disappointing loss Wednesday in Washington and preview the big three-game series against the New York Mets coming up this weekend at Truist Park. They discuss how both teams got here and the upcoming pitching matchups for the series. They also take a look at the recent performance of Bryce Elder and take a cursory look at the final series in Miami should those games matter.
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: It’s finally here, as Braves, Mets clash with NL East on the line
It’s here, and it promises to be glorious, with the National League East title, and the No. 2 seed in the postseason on the line in the biggest series of the season. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on the scenarios, storylines and players that figure to define the Atlanta Braves’ clash with the New York Mets.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Charlie Morton extension, big win, more
Friday was a good day to be a Braves fan. The anticipation for the all-important series against the Mets was tremendous, but news broke earlier in the day that the Braves had re-signed Charlie Morton to a 1-year $20 million dollar extension, with a club option for the same AAV and no buyout the year after, the exact extension that Charlie signed around this time last year. Of course, Charlie has not been as good this year as he was last year, but it is perfectly reasonable to believe that a normal offseason in which he doesn’t have to rehab a broken leg and some simple regression to the mean on his home run to fly ball rate could return Charlie to his dominant form next season. If Charlie repeats his performance from this season, the contract is an overpay, but not an awful one, especially given his leadership presence, but if Charlie gets back to what he was last season, then this is a great deal. This deal replaces the $20 million club option that Charlie had for the 2023 season, so the Braves essentially got an extra club option on there in exchange for signing Charlie a bit early.
batterypower.com
Braves, Mets tied for NL East lead, Wild Card race tightens
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are once again tied for the lead in the NL East division after Atlanta pulled out a 5-2 win against Jacob deGrom Friday night. The Braves will face another tough test Saturday in Max Scherzer, but once again, control their own destiny. The race for the final wild card spot remained tight and weather could play a big part over the next couple of days. Below is a look at where the National League’s playoff pictures stands heading into play Saturday.
batterypower.com
Marcell Ozuna returns to lineup, William Contreras sits
The long ball played a big part in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win Friday night over the Mets and they will be looking for more of the same Saturday. Michael Harris slots back into the third spot in the order for the Braves Saturday. Harris is finishing the season strong hitting .324/.343/.569 with a 151 wRC+ in 26 games since September 1.
batterypower.com
NL East showdown on tap, final Wild Card spot still up for grabs
All eyes will be focused on the NL East Friday night when they Atlanta Braves begin a pivotal three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Atlanta enters the series a game back of New York in the standings and has little margin for error with six games remaining in the regular season. Below is a look at where the National League’s playoff picture stands heading into play Friday.
