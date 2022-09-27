Read full article on original website
Related
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on facing the Mets, injury updates for Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies
Throughout this season, Brian Snitker has made it a point to stress a one day at a time methodology, but even he had to admit that there is plenty of excitement coming into this weekend’s series against the New York Mets. Snitker and the Braves are expecting a playoff atmosphere for Friday night’s series opener against the Mets and Jacob deGrom.
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
batterypower.com
The Braves still have work to do, but now control their own fate
The NL East race has been a marathon with the New York Mets leading the way. Despite coming off of a World Series win, the Atlanta Braves appeared to be flying under the radar a bit with the Mets looking like the front runner. Atlanta entered this weekend’s series with little margin for error, but made an emphatic statement with back-to-back wins over Jacob deGrom Friday and a 4-2 win over Max Scherzer Saturday.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron hits his final home run for the Atlanta Braves
1974 - Hank Aaron hits his final home run as a member of the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta defeats the Reds 13-0. Phil Niekro tosses the shutout and picks up his 20th win of the season. MLB History. 1919 - The Chicago White Sox drop the second game of the World...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
batterypower.com
Braves vs. Mets game thread
The Atlanta Braves will try to take the lead in the NL East division Saturday night when they continue a three-game series against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Atlanta took the opener Friday, 5-2 and pulled into a tie with New York for the division lead. The Braves will have their work cut out for them against Max Scherzer Saturday night. Atlanta will counter with 20-game winner Kyle Wright.
batterypower.com
Braves connected to highly ranked international prospect Luis Guanipa
With the lifting of the sanctions placed upon them from the scandal that cost them a bunch of international prospects, years of the ability to sign international free agents, and cost former general manager John Coppolella any future in the game of baseball, the Atlanta Braves would hopefully be able to be big players in international free agency. They did just that when they signed Diego Benitez and Douglas Glod among others during the previous signing period.
NFL・
batterypower.com
Braves move into first place with 4-2 win over Mets
The Atlanta Braves landed the first punch Friday night handing Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets a 5-2 loss to pull into a tie for the NL East lead. The Braves again control their own destiny and can move a step closer to a fifth-straight division crown with a win Saturday. It won’t be an easy task as they will have to figure out how to solve Max Scherzer who will get the start for New York. The Braves will go with right-hander Kyle Wright.
batterypower.com
Braves open 3-game series in Atlanta to decide the National League East
With just six games remaining in the 2022 regular season, the Atlanta Braves will begin their most crucial series yet when they begin a three-game set against the New York Mets Friday night. The Braves enter play Friday one game back in the NL East standings and need to sweep the three-game series in order to claim the tie breaker advantage should the two teams tie at the end of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
batterypower.com
Braves take over NL East lead, Phillies trying to hold off Brewers
The Atlanta Braves’ September roll continued Saturday night with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets to take a one game lead in the NL East standings. Elsewhere, the Wild Card race shifted with Milwaukee missing an opportunity to make up some ground. Below is where the National League’s playoff picture stands heading into play Sunday.
batterypower.com
Braves News: NL East leaders, final showdown, more
The Braves won once again against the Mets on Saturday, and now solely lead the NL East by 1 game. While this is the dream scenario for the Braves through the first two games, it sets the stakes for Sunday’s game as astronomically high. If the Braves win, they will move to two games clear of the Mets, with the tiebreaker in hand, leaving them with a magic number of 1 for the NL East division. If the Mets win, they will tie the division and grab the tiebreaker for themselves, securing control of their own destiny for the division with only one series to go. Either way, the Braves have beaten Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on two consecutive nights, which is impressive and has given them an opportunity to snatch the division.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: Kris Medlen sets a new major league record
1914: The Robins stop Grover Cleveland Alexander’s win streak at nine games, defeating the, Phillies 2-1, behind Jeff Pfeffer. Alexander is done in by three Phillies errors. In front of a handful of fans, the pennant-winning Braves top the Giants, 7-1 in the first of two. Boston then beats up Christy Mathewson for six runs in three innings, but the game ends in a 7-7 tie. For the second year in a row Matty (24-13) will finish with more victories than walks (23).
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Battle of aces kicks of wild weekend at Truist
It is quite simple for the Braves this weekend in Atlanta: they have to at least win this series, and really need to sweep it, to have a true chance at winning a 5th straight NL East Division crown. Can it be done? Sure. Will it be done? That remains...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
batterypower.com
Braves News: NL East showdown preview, minor league season concludes, and more
The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets for one final series this regular season with the three-game set beginning Friday night. The first-place Mets have a one-game advantage over the Braves in the division. A Braves sweep is ideal, given it would break the tie in the division. The...
batterypower.com
Braves use familiar formula, homers and pitching to take down Max Scherzer and the Mets
Behind a solid start from Kyle Wright, the top of the lineup, and a terrific 4-inning, scoreless outing from the bullpen, the Braves beat Max Scherzer and the Mets and took the second game of The Series of the Year to grab a 1-game lead in the NL East for the first time this season.
batterypower.com
October 1: Braves 4, Mets 2
The Atlanta Braves hit two more homers and moved into sole possession of first place in the NL East with a 4-2 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Truist Park. Atlanta fell behind early, but came roaring back. Matt Olson tied the game with a run-scoring single in the fourth. After the Mets retook the lead, Dansby Swanson delivered one of the biggest swings of the season with a two-run home run off of Max Scherzer to put the Braves back in front 3-2. Olson added a solo shot of his own in the sixth. Kyle Wright wasn’t at his best, but did enough to keep the Braves in it and picked up his 21st win of the season.
batterypower.com
Kyle Wright, Braves look to make it two-straight against Mets
After capturing a big win Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will face another stiff test Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the New York Mets. Atlanta hit three solo home runs off of Jacob deGrom Friday night and held on at the end for a 5-2 win that pulled them back into a tie at the top of the NL East standings. With five games remaining, the Braves again control their own destiny, but will have to figure out a way to solve Max Scherzer Saturday night.
batterypower.com
Marcell Ozuna returns to lineup, William Contreras sits
The long ball played a big part in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win Friday night over the Mets and they will be looking for more of the same Saturday. Michael Harris slots back into the third spot in the order for the Braves Saturday. Harris is finishing the season strong hitting .324/.343/.569 with a 151 wRC+ in 26 games since September 1.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Braves Beat the Mets The Best Possible Way They Could
The Braves beat the Mets on Friday night with the exact same formula that resulted in a World Series title for Atlanta in 2021. Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Dansby Swanson all provided solo home runs while the Braves bullpen gave up only one run over four innings for Atlanta to earn the win. Max Fried was quite effective before leaving the game early due to illness, while Jacob deGrom did not seem as otherworldly as he does most nights. In the end, a series opening victory could prove pivotal as the Braves look to continue finding ways to win over the Mets.
batterypower.com
September 30: Braves 5, Mets 2
The Atlanta Braves homered three times off of Jacob deGrom and then held on at the end for a 5-2 win over the New York Mets to pull back even in the NL East standings. Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs off of Jacob deGrom in the second. Dansby Swanson added another solo shot off of deGrom in the sixth. Max Fried allowed just one run over five innings before he came up ill and was forced to leave the game. The bullpen took care of the rest although Kenley Jansen made things interesting in the ninth before closing things out.
Comments / 0