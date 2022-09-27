ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

For NC State, it’s already been a week to remember

I’ve been trying to think of an NC State football game in my time as a fan that felt this Big, and it’s tough to come up with much that compares. There was that game against Maryland with a division crown on the line, but that one had no national stakes. The game at Wake Forest last year was a significant one, but lacked the true big game feel.
RALEIGH, NC
Week 5 Football: What to Watch

If you hadn’t heard, there’s a rather big game going on this weekend. Yes, NC State will be playing the biggest game of the weekend with ESPN’s College Gameday featuring the Wolfpack vs Tigers in Clemson, SC. The collective blood pressure of the Wolfpack fanbase has cranked up a few notches this week, but this is exactly the situations that we want to be in, so take the stress and all that comes with it and just enjoy the week!
CLEMSON, SC
Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?

The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
DURHAM, NC
Film Room - Passing Game Review vs UConn

You could tell Dave Doeren wanted to make a concerted effort to work out the kinks in the passing game in prep for the game at Clemson (whether a passing attack will be useful in that game now due to weather is a side issue). This plan worked out well, as the Wolfpack looked much improved in the pass game against UConn, a mix between the level of the opponent and the increased sharpness of the play.
RALEIGH, NC
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms

Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
CLEMSON, SC
WBB: State Gets 3rd 2023 Commitment

As noted in the comments section for the post regarding State's men's and women's basketball schedules, State has a third commitment for 2023. Laci Steele, from Edmond, Oklahoma, committed to State on September 28th. This from the "Oklahoman":. Laci Steele selected the red cap and threw it aside as the...
RALEIGH, NC
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team

Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
BYU incident reveals the persistence racism in college athletics

Racism within the sporting world runs deep— historically, but also today. During a women’s volleyball game at Brigham Young University on Aug. 26, Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter for Duke’s women’s team, and her “fellow African American teammates … were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” according to her statement released two days after the game.
DURHAM, NC
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC

