Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
backingthepack.com
For NC State, it’s already been a week to remember
I’ve been trying to think of an NC State football game in my time as a fan that felt this Big, and it’s tough to come up with much that compares. There was that game against Maryland with a division crown on the line, but that one had no national stakes. The game at Wake Forest last year was a significant one, but lacked the true big game feel.
backingthepack.com
Week 5 Football: What to Watch
If you hadn’t heard, there’s a rather big game going on this weekend. Yes, NC State will be playing the biggest game of the weekend with ESPN’s College Gameday featuring the Wolfpack vs Tigers in Clemson, SC. The collective blood pressure of the Wolfpack fanbase has cranked up a few notches this week, but this is exactly the situations that we want to be in, so take the stress and all that comes with it and just enjoy the week!
WYFF4.com
Clemson University students react to possibility of 'Gameday' during Hurricane Ian
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1 when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. For many current students at Clemson, this will...
The Post and Courier
Dabo and his dogs: Clemson coach's canine companions are part of the Swinney family
CLEMSON – Near the end of a press conference to preview the opener with Georgia Tech, Dabo Swinney snapped his fingers to mark the passing of time. Just like that, it seemed, two decades as a coach at Clemson had flown by. He thought of his boys, two on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigeasymagazine.com
Duke vs. UNC: Who Will Win Today’s Big Game?
The latest college basketball picks today show that Duke and UNC will face off in what is sure to be an intense game. Both teams are evenly matched and it is anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top. However, there are a few factors that could give one team an advantage over the other.
cbs17
NC State head coach Dave Doeren talks facing Clemson, playing in bad weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While other games get moved or have kickoff times changed due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, it’s full steam ahead for the NC State and Clemson match-up Saturday night. Hear from Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren on playing in the possible bad weather,...
backingthepack.com
Film Room - Passing Game Review vs UConn
You could tell Dave Doeren wanted to make a concerted effort to work out the kinks in the passing game in prep for the game at Clemson (whether a passing attack will be useful in that game now due to weather is a side issue). This plan worked out well, as the Wolfpack looked much improved in the pass game against UConn, a mix between the level of the opponent and the increased sharpness of the play.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
RELATED PEOPLE
backingthepack.com
WBB: State Gets 3rd 2023 Commitment
As noted in the comments section for the post regarding State's men's and women's basketball schedules, State has a third commitment for 2023. Laci Steele, from Edmond, Oklahoma, committed to State on September 28th. This from the "Oklahoman":. Laci Steele selected the red cap and threw it aside as the...
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster
The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
cbs17
Duke assistant Chris Carrawell gives long-time insight into Jon Scheyer scheme
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s Chris Carrawell has worked with head basketball coach Jon Scheyer as a player and as a coach longer than anyone, so his insight into the new head coach goes deeper than anyone. Carrawell tells CBS 17 how he has grown as a coach...
cbs17
Duke center Dereck Lively looking forward to basketball season
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — He is one of the biggest guys on the team and is expected to take the place of one of the biggest guys that left last year. Dereck Lively says he’s more than up to the task and can’t wait to get the season started.
Old Gold Black
BYU incident reveals the persistence racism in college athletics
Racism within the sporting world runs deep— historically, but also today. During a women’s volleyball game at Brigham Young University on Aug. 26, Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter for Duke’s women’s team, and her “fellow African American teammates … were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” according to her statement released two days after the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Professional golfer and Smithfield native Neal Lancaster still hits the greens in Johnston County
He's a golfer from Smithfield who once played the PGA Tour alongside many famous names such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Neal Lancaster also captured some impressive highlights. For example, he was the first person in history to shoot below a 30 on the front nine of the US Open. Today, he lives in Johnston County and still plays competitively.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
Comments / 0