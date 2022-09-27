Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for 2022-23 preseason home opener
The Detroit Red Wings will play their 2022-23 preseason home opener Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit Extra in addition to the Red Wings Radio Network and WWJ 950. The Red Wings...
Avs launch Cup defense after summer filled with celebrations
Mikko Rantanen can’t believe how quickly the summer flew by. One moment the Colorado Avalanche were riding through the streets of Denver on firetrucks and the next they’re back on the ice.
The Hockey Writers
10 Golden Knights Predictions for 2022-23 Season
Few could have predicted a Vegas Golden Knights’ disastrous, injury-marred playoff miss last season — and I certainly wasn’t an exception to that. Though they only ultimately finished one point shy of a postseason berth, ambitions were set much higher for the club. With much of last year’s starry roster, save for Max Pacioretty and injured goaltender Robin Lehner, returning, optimism remains, however cautious it may be.
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 40 players. The Wild assigned forwards Vladislav Firstov, Damien Giroux, Sam Hentges and Michael Milne and goaltender Hunter Jones to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
What Big Changes Are the Twins Planning for 2023?
The Minnesota Twins are planning some BIG changes for 2023-- both on AND off the field. Okay, I don't actually *know* that the Twins front office is planning on some big changes when it comes to the players on the team next year, but after this season's epic September collapse that knocked them out of playoff contention, I'm guessing hoping there are some changes coming.
Vikings Shuffle Practice Squad, Sign TE and Cut CB
The Vikings’ practice squad has made a couple changes. Jacob Hollister, a tight end, has been added. To make room, the team has moved on from corner Parry Nickerson. Take a look at some of the details from the Vikings.com piece:. Hollister has appeared in 57 career games and...
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State
BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
Yardbarker
Jets’ Lambert Impressive in Preseason Win vs Canadiens
The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night in dramatic fashion. With 17.5 seconds left, Nate Schmidt ripped a one-timer past the goalie to give them the lead and eventual win. The Jets dressed an extremely young lineup, similar to the one used in the first preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.
Yardbarker
Jets’ Prospect Maenalanen Turning Heads in Training Camp
He has boldly played himself into the “who could crack the roster” conversation after only two exhibition games. Following the Jets’ first preseason match in Edmonton, he was scheduled to be a scratch for the their next game two nights later — a home game against the Ottawa Senators — but that changed.
Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern
The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens (Preseason Game 3)
WINNIPEG - It's not too often the Winnipeg Jets head east in the preseason - save for a Young Stars tournament in Belleville, ON in 2019 - but that's exactly what they'll do tonight as they head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 1-1-0...
Caps Take Weekend Trip to Midwest
The Caps embark up a rare preseason road trip on Friday when they head to the Motor City for a Friday night exhibition tilt with the Detroit Red Wings. A night later, they'll be in Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. This weekend preseason journey marks Washington's first overnight preseason trip in nearly six years.
Yardbarker
Evan Rodrigues Might Be Avalanche’s Secret Weapon
Nathan MacKinnon’s new contract was easily the biggest deal of the offseason for the Colorado Avalanche. But there was another contract that flew under the radar a bit. The Avs brought in forward Evan Rodrigues on a one-year, $2 million deal late in free agency that could be a boon for a team with some uncertainty on its second line.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 09/29/2022
Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.
TMZ.com
NHL Ref Punched In Face During Wild vs. Stars Hockey Game
Minnesota Wild player Brandon Baddock inadvertently socked a linesman in the face while fighting with Dallas Stars winger Jerad Rosburg during a preseason game ... and gotta say, refs got a chin!. It all went down Thursday night during the Minnesota Wild's game against the Stars ... Baddock was fighting...
Elks face Alouettes hoping to avoid dubious distinction
The Edmonton Elks aim to avoid CFL history on Saturday afternoon when they host the Montreal Alouettes. The Elks (4-10)
