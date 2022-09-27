ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Bicyclist dies in Monday night Sunnyvale collision

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xv9hL_0iCILTaV00

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:01

SUNNYVALE --  Sunnyvale DPS Patrol officers were investigating a fatal Monday night collision between a cyclist and a vehicle on Wolfe Road.

Authorities said patrol and fire personnel responded to reports of the collision at 5:11 p.m. in  the area of Wolfe Rd and Inverness Way.

Upon arrival, the crews found a male bicyclist suffering from major injuries. Aid was rendered at the scene and the injured cyclist was  transported by ambulance to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Unfortunately, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries. The rider's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The collision remained under investigation.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact MAIT Investigator David Larks at (408)730-7109.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Bicyclist dies in crash with wrong-way truck driver on Highway 1

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A bicyclist is dead after a collision on Highway 1 Wednesday near Redwood City, according to California Highway Patrol. Authorities said a large commercial truck traveling southbound crashed into the bicyclist going northbound, causing the cyclist to then crash into a tree on the right shoulder of the northbound […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
losgatan.com

3 people injured in Highway 17 crash along Vasona Lake

Three people were injured in a Los Gatos crash on southbound Highway 17 next to Vasona Lake last night, authorities said. After a caller alerted them of the situation by dialing 911, crews from Santa Clara County Fire, California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County EMS, and Pacific Gas and Electric headed to the incident site, south of Highway 85, around 9:50pm.
LOS GATOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Coroner releases identity of man killed in fiery crash off Hwy 680

PLEASANTON (CBS SF/BCN) – The Alameda County coroner's bureau identified a 67-year-old man Wednesday as the victim of a fiery crash last month just off Interstate Highway 680. Jong Park of Pleasanton died when his Mercedes-Benz sedan left an off-ramp, went down an embankment, hit a tree and burst into flames. Officers responded at 6:29 p.m. on Aug. 14, to a solo-vehicle crash just off the Bernal Avenue off-ramp from Highway 680.California Highway Patrol officials do not know why Park's Mercedes-Benz left the roadway or whether impairment played a role.Park was the only person in the Mercedes when it crashed, CHP Officer Tyler Hahn said by email. Flames from the crash started a vegetation fire, Hahn said. Officers closed the Highway 680 off- and on-ramps at Bernal Avenue for about 90 minutes so firefighters could put out the blaze. 
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Sunnyvale, CA
City
Inverness, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Accidents
Sunnyvale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Jose police: Woman crashed 4 times before fatal wreck

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said. On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two dead in separate Vallejo shootings minutes apart Wednesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Vallejo Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department said in a press release. The shootings happened just three minutes and two blocks apart from each other, and VPD believes them to be related. The first homicide happened on the 1500 block of Sacramento Street […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 242 near Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road.A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind by someone driving a Toyota Highlander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, CHP officials said. The Contra Costa County coroner's office was not releasing his name as of Wednesday.The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist performing wheelies killed after colliding into wall in South San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist performing stunts was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in South San Jose, police said.The crash happened at around 9:12 a.m. on the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road near Hellyer Avenue in the Edenvale neighborhood.San Jose police said an adult male motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet while performing wheelies in a parking lot. The man lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a wall of a building.  The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.Police said it was the 49th fatal traffic collision in 2022 and the 51st victim.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Accident
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below.    Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Dublin-Pleasanton BART station reopens after suspicious device found

PLEASANTON -- The Dublin/Pleasanton Station reopened Thursday afternoon after reports of a suspicious device inside the station, the agency said. Shortly after 1 p.m. BART reported unspecified police activity at the station had closed the station at the end of the Blue Line. The alert came about 15 minutes after it alerted of an equipment issue that had closed the station.TAs of 2:21 p.m., BART said the station had reopened and service to the station was recovering. Wheels bus #30 had been providing shuttle service between the station and the West Dublin-Pleasanton station.There was no immediate word on what the suspicious device was.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
PLEASANTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Marsh Creek escapee Jorge Garcia-Escamillia arrested in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL -- An inmate, who escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility earlier this month, has been captured by Pleasant Hill officers during a early Thursday morning traffic stop. Jorge Garcia-Escamillia escaped with Gerardo Ramirez-Vera from the minimum-security facility in Clayton on Sept. 4. The 33-year-old Ramirez-Vera was recaptured at a Vallejo hotel several days later, but Garcia-Escamillia remained at large. Ramirez-Vera was convicted of weapon, burglary and vandalism charges and was due to be released from the county-run facility in early January 2023, while Garcia-Escamillia was being held on charges of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle,...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Passenger Killed in Big Rig Crash on Stewart Avenue in Fremont

Authorities in Fremont reported a fatal big rig crash at Boyce Road and Stewart Avenue on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022. The truck accident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. and involved a passenger vehicle, according to the Fremont Police Department. Details on the Fatal Big Rig Crash on...
FREMONT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Motorcycle Crash on SR-242 and Willow Pass Road in Concord

On the night of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on SR-242 in Concord. The crash took place around 11:15 p.m. on southbound State Route 242 just south of Willow Pass Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Collision on SB 101 in San Jose, expect delays

SAN JOSE, Calif, (KRON) — A traffic collision on Highway 101 has caused a traffic backup on the freeway in San Jose on Tuesday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 7:12 p.m., CHP reports that the collision caused injuries and resulted in an overturned vehicle. The overturned vehicle stopped just south of Highway […]
KTVU FOX 2

4 women rescued after 2 alleged San Jose brothels raided and shutdown

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said on Thursday that four women had been rescued from two separate brothels operating in the city. Detectives said the women were forced into performing as sex workers, and are now in safe hands. And the alleged masterminds are behind bars. "I think...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Glen Park shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - A male victim suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in San Francisco's Glen Park neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.The shooting was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Addison Street.No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
91K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy