Florida State

LIVE COVERAGE: Ian regains hurricane strength as it barrels toward Carolinas

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph.

It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph. Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.

Forecasters said coastal waters were subsiding along Florida’s west coast, but warned of life-threatening storm surge through Friday along the coasts of northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Live Hurricane Ian radar imagery:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04E3ti_0iCILOQ600 Source: National Weather Service

–The Associated Press contributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

