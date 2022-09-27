Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Homecoming month at East Chicago
This month has been busy for many students and staff with many homecoming festivities throughout East Chicago Central High School (EC). The homecoming theme for this month was game time. All the grades have some time to brew ideas to decorate the first floor. Seniors decorated the commons with a MarioKart themed for the entire school to see, and everyone put a lot of time and effort into creating the area.
thelansingjournal.com
Dozens gather for student-led prayer at the TF South flagpole
LANSING, Ill. (September 28, 2022) – Roughly 40 people gathered around the flagpole at TF South on Wednesday morning to pray, sing, and listen to senior Christian Williams-Clark’s short message. “See You at the Pole” is a nation-wide event where students gather before school to pray for their...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools No Longer Nation’s Third Largest District
CHICAGO — After 11 years of declining enrollment, Chicago Public Schools is no longer the nation’s third largest school district. There are now 322,106 children attending the city’s public schools, roughly 9,000 fewer than last year, according to the official enrollment count released Wednesday during a school board meeting. That’s more than 80,000 fewer students than there were a decade ago, when city officials shuttered 50 schools citing low enrollment, and more than 115,000 fewer than were enrolled 20 years ago.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville industrial projects continue to move forward
Merrillville officials are touting the town's development boom. The town issued 174 building permits in August for a total of almost $42 million in improvements. Town council member Shawn Pettit says Merrillville is at the top of the list when it comes to developable land in Lake County. "We're head and shoulders above everybody because of our tax rate, because of our staff, because of the incentives that this council gives," Pettit said during Tuesday's council meeting.
ABC7 Chicago
New CPS school plans advance despite opposition, threat to withhold state funding
CHICAGO -- Chicago's Board of Education on Wednesday narrowly approved key steps toward the construction of a Near South Side high school despite significant opposition from even the strongest advocates for a new neighborhood school. The school board in a 4-3 vote opted to move forward with leasing former public...
More jobs, revenue for city does not impress community near Dunbar-Pulaski
It did not seem to matter to a vocal group of residents that Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Reverend Dwight Gardner, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, saw benefits in the sale of Dunbar-Pulaski Middle School to American Kitchen Delights (AKD), a food manufacturer looking to relocate from Harvey, Illinois. The...
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
nypressnews.com
State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care
Oral health is essential to our overall health and well-being. But for so many underserved communities, it’s simply not a realistic option to maintain routine dental visits. Delayed dental care can allow potentially dangerous conditions to remain untreated and can be linked to other serious health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
GCSC to Host STEM Night September 27
The Gary Community School Corporation will host STEM night Tuesday, September 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Glen Park Academy, 5002 Madison St., in Gary. The event is open to all families in the district and will feature demonstrations and workshops from local partners that focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
thelansingjournal.com
Tensions run high during public comment at Thornton Township Board meeting
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (September 29, 2022) – The long-simmering pot of Thornton Township politics boiled over momentarily during Tuesday night’s Township Board meeting, as public commenters, gallery members, and township representatives struggled to keep the meeting orderly amid disagreements and accusations. Public comment – Rucker Holdings. Public...
Englewood quality of life initiative business plan competition gives a running start to Englewood entrepreneurs
Teamwork Englewood will host the 6th Annual Business Plan Competition on Saturday, September 24, 10:00am-2:00pm, Kennedy-King College Auditorium (U Building), 6301 S. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60621. Four extraordinary entrepreneurs will individually “pitch’ their businesses before a judging panel of experienced business owners and investors, receive feedback, get rated on...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso City Council redistricting process getting underway
Valparaiso City Council districts could be moving next year. The city council passed a resolution Monday outlining the redistricting process, following the 2020 Census. Attorney Brian Bosma with law firm Kroger Gardis & Regas said the city can't keep the five districts as they are, since their populations are no longer balanced. "So [districts] two, four and five are all greater than five or six percent over the ideal, and then one is 13-and-a-half percent under. Three is 5.4 percent under," Bosma explained.
thelansingjournal.com
Still going strong – A decade of fall fun at Lansing’s Autumn Fest continues
LANSING, Ill. (September 26, 2022) – It was 10 years ago in 2012 when Lansing Autumn Fest was introduced. “Bringing the Hometown Back to Lansing” was the tagline for the inaugural three-day festival. That first year it was held on an open grassy area with temporary tents, children’s activities held across Ridge Road near the clocktower and a chili cook off in what was then a firehouse.
Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Decorative crosswalks being installed in Downtown Gary
Decorative crosswalks are starting to pop up around Downtown Gary. The brightly-colored crosswalks are designed not only to make the area more welcoming but also to improve safety, according to the Gary Public Transportation Corporation Facebook page. The agency says ISH Muhammad painted the crosswalks at 7th Avenue and Broadway...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
indianapublicradio.org
Despite equity concerns, federal government approves Indiana electric vehicle charging plan
The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Indiana’s plan for electric vehicle chargers in the state despite equity concerns. The announcement comes just one day after communities in Gary and Indianapolis met with the agency, including the Indiana Alliance for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Economic Opportunities. They worry the state’s current plan might not benefit Black and Brown neighborhoods, businesses, or workers.
FACETS honors Chaz Ebert’s life and career at sold-out Screen Gems Benefit 2022
FACETS is pleased to announce that the sold-out Screen Gems Benefit 2022 celebrating Chaz Ebert’s life and career will be on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The esteemed Honorary Committee is comprised of Ken Burns, Stephanie Comer, Werner Herzog, Steve James, Barbara Martinez-Jitner, Bill Kurtis, Donna La Pietra, Josh Larsen, Elizabeth Nadja, Gregory Nava, Gordon Quinn, Brenda Robinson, Richard Roeper, Michael Glover Smith, Brian Tallerico, Regina Taylor, and Pepe Vargas, with a special award presentation by Chicago Tribune Film Critic and Filmspotting guest host, Michael Phillips.
