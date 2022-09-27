Valparaiso City Council districts could be moving next year. The city council passed a resolution Monday outlining the redistricting process, following the 2020 Census. Attorney Brian Bosma with law firm Kroger Gardis & Regas said the city can't keep the five districts as they are, since their populations are no longer balanced. "So [districts] two, four and five are all greater than five or six percent over the ideal, and then one is 13-and-a-half percent under. Three is 5.4 percent under," Bosma explained.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO