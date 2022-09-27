ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New PK’s Play Zone & Grille brings the fun for everyone

HOLIDAY — Let the fun and games begin! A new family-friendly entertainment business is opening its doors in the community that has activities from pool tables and electronic darts to a ninja obstacle course and indoor mini-golfing. PK’s Play Zone & Grille had a successful run in Hillsborough County...
HOLIDAY, FL
Tampa VA to resume normal operational hours Friday

TAMPA - Tampa VA has determined it is safe to resume operations and will reopen the main hospital and all clinic locations Friday, September 30, for normal business hours. Entrance screening will continue, and surgeries and procedures will resume Friday. COVID-19 swabbing and drive-up testing will resume Friday afternoon. Visitation...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Mayor Castor continues to inspect storm damage

TAMPA - Mayor Jane Castor will continue to inspect locations around Tampa, assessing storm damage from Hurricane Ian. She will visit and thank Tampa crews who are working to bring the city back online. LATEST DAMAGE TOTALS. (Wednesday into Thursday) 206 wires down. 143 trees or limbs down. 139 traffic...
TAMPA, FL
Young boys take pride in volunteer efforts

If everybody could be like Kaiden Backus and Lewis Queensberry, the world would be a much nicer place to live in. These two youths are leading their generation as examples of good citizens by their willingness to pick up trash. Their acts of hard work and selflessness are helping the environment be a cleaner and safer place for all species.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Blessing of the animals celebration

St. Clement’s Episcopal Church will host its 35th Annual Blessing of the Animals Celebration on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A day together with the animals offers fun for the entire family. Admission is free. · Blessing of the Animals Service at Noon. Celebrate...
TAMPA, FL
City of Tampa to resume solid waste collection Friday

TAMPA - City of Tampa residential garbage collection will resume tomorrow morning, Friday, September 30, for those who receive normal collection service on Friday. Please place all Yard Waste Debris curbside as soon as possible. Keep all debris curbside until collected. Yard waste collection is suspended until further notice. Recycling...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa International Airport to reopen Friday morning

Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations Friday at 10 a.m. Airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities this morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm. Friday’s reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport and its partners such...
TAMPA, FL
Hillsborough lifts evacuation order, shelters prepare to end operations

As the path of Hurricane Ian takes it and its imminent hazardous conditions away from Hillsborough County, and following initial safety assessments, County Administrator Bonnie M. Wise has rescinded existing Orders of Evacuation for Hillsborough County. After sheltering over 8,000 evacuees in 47 general population, pet-friendly, and special- needs shelters,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

