ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Watch Kevin O'Connell create space using Justin Jefferson

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZx2u_0iCIKZmE00

After a dominant week one against the Green Bay Packers, things have been tough for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

His week one performance was nothing short of spectacular. He caught nine pass on 11 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns. With the Packers playing zone defense consistently, Jefferson was able to run free consistently.

In weeks two and three, Jefferson caught the same nine passes for a paltry 62 yards and zero touchdowns. In being mostly shut down by man coverage, there are a lot of ways for the Vikings to take advantage of how Jefferson is being double covered with mostly bracket coverage. The fourth down play below is a perfect example of that.

Adam Thielen catches this when he finds the softspot in the zone after Jefferson draws the flat defender deep with him along with two other defenders.

Using Jefferson to open space both underneath and in the intermediate levels can make a massive difference for the Vikings as they try to continue to scheme open Jefferson.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zone Defense#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow arrived to the Bengals game in a floral printed suit and NFL fans had mixed opinions

This is not the first time — or the last — that NFL fans will have opinions on Joe Burrow’s pregame outfits. Ahead of Thursday Night Football between a middling Cincinnati Bengals team and an undefeated Miami Dolphins squad, Burrow made his customary pregame arrival to the stadium. And much like it’s done in the past, Burrow’s outfit became the talk of NFL fans everywhere, with the consensus clearly showing a mixed bag.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

Very few people know where Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was on Thursday. Baker Mayfield, apparently, is not one of those people. For the second consecutive day, McCaffrey was absent from the team’s practice in the lead-up to their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth-year veteran has gone down on the injury report with a thigh issue, one he sustained in this past Sunday’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Tried Out Seven Players

Williams, 26, went undrafted out of BYU following the 2020 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Ravens during training camp but was waived coming out of the preseason. He returned to the team on the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit. The Ravens re-signed Williams to a futures deal for the 2021 season and tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent this past March, but later withdrew the tender.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 4

NFL Week 3 brought some big upset wins. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The Miami Dolphins knocked off the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys, playing with a backup quarterback, beat the New York Giants. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL odds and lines, and tab the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyreek Hill wants to find a Bengals coach who 'disrespected' him

The Cincinnati Bengals can’t help but find themselves in drama with Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. Some of that stems from the two encounters with Hill last year when he was still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. But it carried over to Thursday’s primetime game, with Hill calling out Eli Apple before the game and players like Jessie Bates responding in kind.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy