Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney General Raoul fights for Commonwealth Edison to pay customers larger refunds
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with the city of Chicago and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), filed an application for rehearing requesting the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) revisit its Aug. 17 decision ordering Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) to refund $38 million to customers. Raoul, the city of Chicago and CUB argued...
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits. “The suit is...
Whole Foods employees in Englewood given 60-day notice
Employees at Whole Foods in Englewood reportedly received a 60-day notice five months after the grocer announced that it would close the struggling store. That means the store is likely to close November 13, near the start of the holiday season. But Whole Foods corporate office will not confirm the date of the store’s closure.
Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Early Voting for November 8 Election begins next week
The November 8 Election is just over a month away, but Early Voting begins next week. Voters can cast their ballot on October 7 at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop. They can also vote on the sixth floor of the Chicago Board of Elections office at 69 W. Washington.
Gas Station with a purpose holds Grand Opening in Chicago Lawn
What do a children’s book writer and a gas station owner have in common? Community. Roopster Roux creator, Lavaille Lavette, pitched her idea of partnering with a gas station to promote reading to owners Naser Odeh and Mohammed Abdullah and they got it immediately. For Black communities that are...
Democrat files measure to amend SAFE-T act after election
An Illinois lawmaker is proposing changes to the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail on Jan. 1. The trailer bill that could come up after the November election has led some to speak out against it. Senate Bill 4228 was introduced by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and aims to...
Domino’s® is hiring! Supply chain center in Indiana to host hiring days
Domino’s supply chain center, located at 9701 Georgia St. in Crown Point, is looking to fill open positions through two on-site hiring events. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from. 1-4 p.m., interviews will be held to fill positions for CDL class A drivers. On Monday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., interviews will be held to fill positions for warehouse and production associates.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeffery Cain of Gary dies at 52
Former Gary resident Jeffery Cain passed quietly from a heart-related issue on August 6, 2022. He was 52. Cain was born October 4, 1970, the second of four children of Nathaniel and Jacqueline Cain. He was baptized at an early age at St. Timothy Community Church by Reverend Dr. Robert Lowery and was known as a man of faith who always understood who he was.
Treasurer Conyears-Ervin, BMO to host building wealth Today for Tomorrow financial empowerment weekend
Two-day event will help Chicagoans access financial resources and tools, connect with job opportunities. On September 30th and October 1st, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and BMO Financial Group will host the “Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Weekend” at the UIC Forum. The event combines the Treasurer’s two signature events – the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Summit and the Financial Services Career Fair. The weekend will be a unique opportunity for Chicagoland residents to gain insights into the current financial trends, build relationships to obtain job opportunities within the financial services industry, join workshops on saving money, buying a home or starting a business, and much more.
MWRD leads the charge to provide aid for Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi
The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) is responding to two communities’ water crises caused by torrential rainfall and damaged water infrastructure in Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi. At this time the MWRD Credit Union has opened two special accounts to receive donations from MWRD staff and the public to raise “funds for bottled water” to send to Jackson, Mississippi and Dixmoor, Illinois. The special accounts will remain open through September 30, 2022. No donation is too small or too great.
Chicago resilient communities pilot now fully enrolled with 5,000 participants receiving $500 payments in August
The pilot is a commitment from Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Family and Support Services to end poverty and put residents at the center of the City’s economic recovery. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) CommissionerBrandie Knazze announced that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State Sen. Emil Jones III pleads not guilty in bribery case
Prosecutors allege he took $5,000 bribe from red light camera company. State Sen. Emil Jones III pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday, September 23, to three felony counts stemming from an alleged bribery scheme involving a red light camera company. Jones, 44, is a Chicago Democrat who has served...
FACETS honors Chaz Ebert’s life and career at sold-out Screen Gems Benefit 2022
FACETS is pleased to announce that the sold-out Screen Gems Benefit 2022 celebrating Chaz Ebert’s life and career will be on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The esteemed Honorary Committee is comprised of Ken Burns, Stephanie Comer, Werner Herzog, Steve James, Barbara Martinez-Jitner, Bill Kurtis, Donna La Pietra, Josh Larsen, Elizabeth Nadja, Gregory Nava, Gordon Quinn, Brenda Robinson, Richard Roeper, Michael Glover Smith, Brian Tallerico, Regina Taylor, and Pepe Vargas, with a special award presentation by Chicago Tribune Film Critic and Filmspotting guest host, Michael Phillips.
Lynn Nottage’s ‘Clyde’s’ is a comedy with great social commentary
“Feisty comedy is on the menu” (Washington Post) in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s latest Broadway triumph. Creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck stop cafe. Even as the shop’s mischievous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staffers are given purpose and permission to dream—finding that “sometimes a hero is more than a sandwich” (New York Times). This stirring, masterful play from the team of Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey (“Ruined” and “Sweat”) makes its Chicago premiere after its Tony-nominated run on Broadway.
The Closet Envy Pop-Up!
Interested in selling those special clothes and accessories that you still love but never wear? Here is your opportunity to recycle your closet treasures and make some money along the way! Come shop with us the first two weekends in October. This is a sale you don’t want to miss!...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$1 Million dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Chicago
It was a great day for a lucky Illinois Lottery player who won the $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on September 9, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W 87th St. in Chicago, and matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing: 7-14-19-29-38.
Wilson fires back at mayor’s accusation he’s trying to buy election
Mayoral hopeful Dr. Willie Wilson wasn’t shocked when he received a political mailing from Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasting him for loaning his campaign another $1 million and accusing him of trying to buy this election. Initially, Wilson loaned his campaign $5 million, placing him way ahead of the numerous...
A Very Special Memorial Tribute for Harold Lucas
A Very Special Memorial Tribute for Harold Lucas, the Godfather of Bronzeville, will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00AM @ The Chicago Military Academy Bronzeville 3515 S. Giles Avenue Chicago, IL 60615. Speakers include: Charles R. “Chuck” Bowen (former aid to Mayor Daley), Col. Eugene Scott (former...
NFL to expand ‘Way To Play Initiative’ fueled by Gatorade
In September, the NFL in collaboration with Gatorade expanded their “Way to Play Initiative.” The two partnered to promote “the NFL Way to Play Awards” fueled by Gatorade which highlights proper playing technique to protect players from unnecessary risk. “The Way to Play Award recognizes players...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0