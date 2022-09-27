ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

The Crusader Newspaper

Whole Foods employees in Englewood given 60-day notice

Employees at Whole Foods in Englewood reportedly received a 60-day notice five months after the grocer announced that it would close the struggling store. That means the store is likely to close November 13, near the start of the holiday season. But Whole Foods corporate office will not confirm the date of the store’s closure.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Prince lauds new Operation Safe Zone site as Major Step

Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced the City of Gary and the Gary Police Department have launched www.ConnectGary.org, the website that will support the innovative Operation Safe Zone project started earlier this year. Mayor Prince launched Operation Safe Zone earlier this year to significantly improve public safety. Businesses, nonprofits, property...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Domino’s® is hiring! Supply chain center in Indiana to host hiring days

Domino’s supply chain center, located at 9701 Georgia St. in Crown Point, is looking to fill open positions through two on-site hiring events. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from. 1-4 p.m., interviews will be held to fill positions for CDL class A drivers. On Monday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., interviews will be held to fill positions for warehouse and production associates.
CROWN POINT, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Jeffery Cain of Gary dies at 52

Former Gary resident Jeffery Cain passed quietly from a heart-related issue on August 6, 2022. He was 52. Cain was born October 4, 1970, the second of four children of Nathaniel and Jacqueline Cain. He was baptized at an early age at St. Timothy Community Church by Reverend Dr. Robert Lowery and was known as a man of faith who always understood who he was.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Treasurer Conyears-Ervin, BMO to host building wealth Today for Tomorrow financial empowerment weekend

Two-day event will help Chicagoans access financial resources and tools, connect with job opportunities. On September 30th and October 1st, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and BMO Financial Group will host the “Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Weekend” at the UIC Forum. The event combines the Treasurer’s two signature events – the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Summit and the Financial Services Career Fair. The weekend will be a unique opportunity for Chicagoland residents to gain insights into the current financial trends, build relationships to obtain job opportunities within the financial services industry, join workshops on saving money, buying a home or starting a business, and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

MWRD leads the charge to provide aid for Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (MWRD) is responding to two communities’ water crises caused by torrential rainfall and damaged water infrastructure in Dixmoor, Illinois and Jackson, Mississippi. At this time the MWRD Credit Union has opened two special accounts to receive donations from MWRD staff and the public to raise “funds for bottled water” to send to Jackson, Mississippi and Dixmoor, Illinois. The special accounts will remain open through September 30, 2022. No donation is too small or too great.
DIXMOOR, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

FACETS honors Chaz Ebert’s life and career at sold-out Screen Gems Benefit 2022

FACETS is pleased to announce that the sold-out Screen Gems Benefit 2022 celebrating Chaz Ebert’s life and career will be on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The esteemed Honorary Committee is comprised of Ken Burns, Stephanie Comer, Werner Herzog, Steve James, Barbara Martinez-Jitner, Bill Kurtis, Donna La Pietra, Josh Larsen, Elizabeth Nadja, Gregory Nava, Gordon Quinn, Brenda Robinson, Richard Roeper, Michael Glover Smith, Brian Tallerico, Regina Taylor, and Pepe Vargas, with a special award presentation by Chicago Tribune Film Critic and Filmspotting guest host, Michael Phillips.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Lynn Nottage’s ‘Clyde’s’ is a comedy with great social commentary

“Feisty comedy is on the menu” (Washington Post) in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage’s latest Broadway triumph. Creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck stop cafe. Even as the shop’s mischievous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staffers are given purpose and permission to dream—finding that “sometimes a hero is more than a sandwich” (New York Times). This stirring, masterful play from the team of Nottage and director Kate Whoriskey (“Ruined” and “Sweat”) makes its Chicago premiere after its Tony-nominated run on Broadway.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Closet Envy Pop-Up!

Interested in selling those special clothes and accessories that you still love but never wear? Here is your opportunity to recycle your closet treasures and make some money along the way! Come shop with us the first two weekends in October. This is a sale you don’t want to miss!...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

A Very Special Memorial Tribute for Harold Lucas

A Very Special Memorial Tribute for Harold Lucas, the Godfather of Bronzeville, will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00AM @ The Chicago Military Academy Bronzeville 3515 S. Giles Avenue Chicago, IL 60615. Speakers include: Charles R. “Chuck” Bowen (former aid to Mayor Daley), Col. Eugene Scott (former...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

