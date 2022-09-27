Two-day event will help Chicagoans access financial resources and tools, connect with job opportunities. On September 30th and October 1st, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and BMO Financial Group will host the “Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Weekend” at the UIC Forum. The event combines the Treasurer’s two signature events – the Building Wealth Today for Tomorrow Financial Empowerment Summit and the Financial Services Career Fair. The weekend will be a unique opportunity for Chicagoland residents to gain insights into the current financial trends, build relationships to obtain job opportunities within the financial services industry, join workshops on saving money, buying a home or starting a business, and much more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO